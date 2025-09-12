Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - September 12, 2025
There are 162 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, September 12, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Iowa's top-ranked teams as undefeated No. 1 Iowa City Liberty takes on Linn-Mar at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana faces No. 8 Xavier in a top-ten matchup.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 5
With 22 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into Week 3.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 2 Sioux City East taking on No. 15 Bishop Heelan Catholic. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 28 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana taking on No. 8 Xavier. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 33 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 9 Mt. Vernon taking on Solon at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 51 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 11 Kuemper taking on Shenandoah. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 45 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 20 Regina taking on Alburnett in a battle of two undefeated teams. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 41 games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, September 12, kicking off the night with Woodbury Central taking on Westwood at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 36 games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, September 12, starting off the night with Central taking on Calamus-Wheatland at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 8 Man scoreboard
