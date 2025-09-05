High School

Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - September 5, 2025

Get IHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Iowa high school football season continues on September 5

Robin Erickson

The No. 1 team in the state the Iowa City Liberty travel to take on No. 4 Southeast Polk in a top-five matchup.
There are 161 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, September 5, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.

Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 5

With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into week 2.

IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 21 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 6 Johnston taking on No. 5 Dowling. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.

IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 26 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 3 Sioux City East taking on No. 24 Norwalk. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 33 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 15 Kuemper taking on No. 10 Algona. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 45 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 18 Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek taking on Tri-Center. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 37 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 21 Regina taking on West Branch. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.

IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 41 games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, September 5, starting off the night with West Monona taking on Woodbury Central at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.

IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 35 games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, September 5, starting off the night with New London taking on Pekin at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.

