Iowa high school football: Southeast Polk announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Rams schedule are Norwalk and Ottumwa

Tyler Rourke

Oct 18, 2024; West Des Moines: Southeast Polk's Sam Zelenovich (6) catches a pass against Dowling Catholic at Valley Stadium.
Oct 18, 2024; West Des Moines: Southeast Polk's Sam Zelenovich (6) catches a pass against Dowling Catholic at Valley Stadium. / Reese Strickland/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Hawkeye State and High School On SI Iowa will share these as we see them.

Recently the Southeast Polk Rams announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Panthers will play 10 games including two contests against Norwalk and Ottumwa.

Among the other teams on the Panthers schedule are Centennial, Iowa City Liberty, and Dowling.

They wrap up their season with Waukee Northwest, Johnston, and Des Moines East on their home turf.

Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season shcedule with official times to be announced.

2025 SOUTHEAST POLK RAMS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug 29: vs Centennial

Sep 5: vs Iowa City Liberty

Sep 12: at Norwalk

Sep 19: at Dowling

Sep 26: vs Ottumwa

Oct 3: at Iowa City High

Oct 10: vs Waukee Northwest

Oct 17: vs Johnston

Oct 24: at Des Moines East

