Iowa high school football: Southeast Polk announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Hawkeye State and High School On SI Iowa will share these as we see them.
Recently the Southeast Polk Rams announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Panthers will play 10 games including two contests against Norwalk and Ottumwa.
Among the other teams on the Panthers schedule are Centennial, Iowa City Liberty, and Dowling.
They wrap up their season with Waukee Northwest, Johnston, and Des Moines East on their home turf.
Below is the Rams' 2025 regular season shcedule with official times to be announced.
2025 SOUTHEAST POLK RAMS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug 29: vs Centennial
Sep 5: vs Iowa City Liberty
Sep 12: at Norwalk
Sep 19: at Dowling
Sep 26: vs Ottumwa
Oct 3: at Iowa City High
Oct 10: vs Waukee Northwest
Oct 17: vs Johnston
Oct 24: at Des Moines East
