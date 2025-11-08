Iowa High School Football State Semifinals Schedule
Shortly after the final whistle sounded on the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school football playoffs Friday night, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released the semifinal round matchups.
The eight-player games were revealed Thursday night, with the remaining classifications finding out who would play who and when on Friday.
All of the semifinal round action in the Iowa high school football playoffs begins Wednesday, November 12 from Cedar Falls, Iowa and the UNI-Dome. Eight-player games are up first, as Class A and 4A take to the dome on Thursday, November 13.
On Friday, November 14 will be the final four in 1A and 5A, as 2A and 3A conclude the four-day run on Saturday, November 15.
Championship games begin on Thursday, November 20 with eight-player, A, 1A and 4A, as 2A, 3A and 5A compete for the title on Friday, November 21.
Here are the semifinal round matchups in the Iowa high school football playoffs:
Iowa High School Football Semifinal Round Games
Wednesday, November 12
Eight-Player
10 a.m. - Bishop Garrigan (11-0) vs. Audubon (11-0)
1 p.m. - Woodbine (10-0) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-0)
Thursday, November 13
Class A
10 a.m. - Saint Ansgar (11-0) vs. Wapsie Valley (11-0)
1 p.m. - MMCRU (11-0) vs. West Sioux (10-1)
Class 4A
4 p.m. - Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1) vs. Pella (10-1)
7 p.m. - Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. Newton (10-1)
Friday, November 14
Class 1A
10 a.m. - Grundy Center (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (11-0)
1 p.m. - West Lyon (11-0) vs. South Hardin (10-1)
Class 5A
4 p.m. - Dowling Catholic (10-1) vs. West Des Moines Valley (9-2)
7 p.m. - Waukee Northwest (10-1) vs. Iowa City Liberty (10-1)
Saturday, November 15
Class 2A
10 a.m. - Osage (11-0) vs. Van Meter (9-2)
1 p.m. - Kuemper Catholic (11-0) vs. Wilton (9-2)
Class 3A
4 p.m. - Bishop Heelan (9-2) vs. Wahlert Catholic (9-2)
7 p.m. - Solon (11-0) vs. Nevada (9-2)