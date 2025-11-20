Iowa High School Football: State Title For MMCRU
Brayson Mulder ran for two touchdowns and Eli Harpenau threw one and ran in another to lead MMCRU to the first Iowa high school state football championship in program history.
Harpenau threw for 169 yards and Mulder ran for 58 as part of a 320-yard offensive performance to lift the Royals to a 30-17 victory Thursday over Saint Ansgar from inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Early Lead Helps MMCRU To First State Football Championship
MMCRU raced out to an early 17-0 lead on the arm and legs of Harpenau, as he tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Michael Schmillen less than three minutes into the game.
The Royals took the ball 28 yards over six plays, culminating in the short touchdown pass by Harpenau. Later in the first quarter, Gage Johnson successfully kicked through a 27-yard field goal to make it 10-0.
Early in the second quarter, Harpenau capped a six-play, 63-yard scoring drive with a 6-yard touchdown run, putting MMCRU up three scores on the previously unbeaten Saints.
Korben Michels Answers For Saint Ansgar With Kickoff Return TD
Saint Ansgar would answer on the ensuing kickoff, as star Korben Michels darted 78 yards for a touchdown. Midway through the third quarter, Porter Schwiesow got the Saints to within seven with a successful 26-yard field goal.
The score would remain that way until the 8:01 mark of the fourth when Mulder capped a five-minute, 14-play, 76-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown.
Schwiesow and Connor Mullenbach connected on the first big play of the game with a 66-yard touchdown pass to bring the Saints within 23-17 after a made extra-point from Max Neeley.
Long Drive In Fourth Puts Game On Ice For Royals
MMCRU, though, put the game away and secured the state championship with a 13-yard touchdown run by Mulder with just over a minute to play. The Royals were able to chew up four minutes of the fourth quarter, covering 66 yards on 10 plays.
On the day, MMCRU was 6 of 12 on third-down attempts and had 21 first downs. They recovered two fumbles and were able to overcome three turnovers.
Kamden Bork finished with seven receptions for 65 yards as Harpenau hit four different players on the day.
Gage Johnson for the Royals had an interception as John Schmillen recorded nine tackles. Mulder had eight tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss with a fumble recovery. Wyatt Alesch had seven tackles and broke up two passes.
For the Saints, Michels ran 21 times for 124 yards, Mullenbach had three receptions for 76 and Schwiesow was 6 of 15 passing for 102.
Trey Johanns, Seth Shotts and Hale Dieterich each picked off passes as Joe Clevenger finished with 16 tackles and Michels had 12. Dieterich recorded a sack.