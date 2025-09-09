Iowa High School Football Team Pausing Season
According to a report by Paul Bowker, the Highland High School football team has placed a pause on the season for at least the next two weeks.
Head coach Cory Quail resigned from his post on Monday after the Huskies lost their first two games of the year by a combined score of 53-7.
Highland was scheduled to face New London this coming Friday night for Homecoming along with hosting Pekin on Friday, September 19. As of now, the next scheduled game for the team is Friday, September 26 when they travel to Danville.
Games with Van Buren County, Columbus and Midland remain on the docket for the time being.
Highland the Latest Iowa High School Football Team to Have Troubles Fielding a Squad
Highland opened the year with a 13-0 loss at home to Martensdale-St. Marys. They had just 78 yards rushing and 18 yards passing in that game. In Week 2, they fell to Wapello, 40-7, and stats have not been uploaded for that contest.
Since going 5-4 in 2019, the Huskies have won just 10 games, though they did go 4-4 last year. That team lost leading passer and rusher Sage Hartley-Norman to graduation along with several other key pieces.
Siouxland Christian recently put an end to its season after a loss in Week 1 while Rockford and Lone Tree both scrapped plans to field teams before the year started.