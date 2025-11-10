Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025
We have reached the final two weeks of the Iowa high school football season, as the state semifinals are on deck beginning this Wednesday.
Action continues through Saturday night from Cedar Falls, Iowa inside the climate-controlled UNI-Dome, as teams battle it out for a spot in the championship round.
Dowling Catholic made a resounding statement in its Class 5A quarterfinal round contest, taking care of Iowa City West, 35-0. The Maroons now stand across the only team to defeat them this year in the final four in rival West Des Moines Valley.
The other 5A semifinal will see Iowa City Liberty take on Waukee Northwest. The Lightning avenged a loss last year to four-time defending state champion Southeast Polk, ending the run of the Rams in the state’s largest classification.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 12 Top 25:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 12 Top 25
1. Dowling Catholic (10-1)
Last game: defeated Iowa City West, 35-0
Next game: vs. West Des Moines Valley, Friday, November 14
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0)
Last game: defeated ADM, 45-7
Next game: vs. Newton, Thursday, November 13
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa City Liberty (10-1)
Last game: defeated Southeast Polk, 31-28
Next game: vs. Waukee Northwest, Friday, November 14
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Waukee Northwest (10-1)
Last game: defeated Sioux City East, 48-34
Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, November 14
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. West Des Moines Valley (9-2)
Last game: defeated Johnston, 28-21
Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, November 14
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Kuemper Catholic (11-0)
Last game: defeated Cherokee, 43-26
Next game: vs. Wilton, Saturday, November 15
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1)
Last game: defeated North Polk, 55-15
Next game: vs. Pella, Thursday, November 13
Previously ranked: No. 9
8. Grundy Center (11-0)
Last game: defeated Beckman Catholic, 21-0
Next game: vs. Iowa City Regina, Friday, November 14
Previously ranked: No. 10
9. Iowa City Regina (11-0)
Last game: defeated Pleasantville, 49-7
Next game: vs. Grundy Center, Friday, November 14
Previously ranked: No. 11
10. Solon (10-0)
Last game: defeated Winterset, 21-6
Next game: vs. Nevada, Saturday, November 15
Previously ranked: No. 12
11. Pella (10-1)
Last game: defeated Decorah, 7-6
Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Thursday, November 13
Previously ranked: No. 13
12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (9-2)
Last game: defeated Sioux Center, 35-14
Next game: vs. Wahlert Catholic, Saturday, November 15
Previously ranked: No. 14
13. Sioux City East (9-2)
Last game: lost to Waukee Northwest, 48-34
Previously ranked: No. 7
14. Johnston (8-3)
Last game: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 28-21
Previously ranked: No. 8
15. Newton (10-1)
Last game: defeated Gilbert, 42-14
Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Thursday, November 13
Previously ranked: No. 18
16. West Lyon (11-0)
Last game: defeated Underwood, 57-22
Next game: vs. South Hardin, Friday, November 14
Previously ranked: No. 20
17. Gilbert (10-1)
Last game: lost to Newton, 42-14
Previously ranked: No. 15
18. ADM (9-2)
Last game: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 45-7
Previously ranked: No. 16
19. Clear Lake (10-1)
Last game: lost to Nevada, 24-14
Previously ranked: No. 17
20. North Polk (8-3)
Last game: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 55-15
Previously ranked: No. 19
21. Iowa City West (8-3)
Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 35-0
Previously ranked: No. 21
22. Southeast Polk (6-5)
Last game: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 31-28
Previously ranked: No. 22
23. Decorah (8-3)
Last game: lost to Pella, 7-6
Previously ranked: No. 23
24. Fort Dodge (8-2)
Previously ranked: No. 24
25. Wahlert Catholic (9-2)
Last game: defeated West Delaware, 27-6
Next game: vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Saturday, November 15
Previously ranked: Unranked
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Others receiving votes: Osage; Nevada.