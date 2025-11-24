Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 24, 2025
The Iowa high school football season is complete, as seven state champions were crowned inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa last week.
It was another thrilling season on the gridiron, starting out in high August with great matchups continuing through the change to fall and almost winter here in Iowa.
Records were broken, careers were made and seasons came to heartbreaking ends along the way, as Dowling Catholic (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Nevada (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), West Lyon (1A), MMCRU (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) finished on top in their respective classes.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the final High School on SI Iowa High School Football Top 25:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Final Top 25
1. Dowling Catholic (12-1)
Last game: defeated Iowa City Liberty, 27-10
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-0)
Last game: defeated Pella, 31-6
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Kuemper Catholic (13-0)
Last game: defeated Van Meter, 28-7
Previously ranked: No. 4
4. Iowa City Liberty (11-2)
Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 27-10
Previously ranked: No. 3
5. Iowa City Regina (12-1)
Last game: defeated lost to West LYon, 34-27 (OT)
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Waukee Northwest (10-2)
Last game: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 31-25
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. West Des Moines Valley (9-3)
Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 14-10
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Nevada (11-2)
Last game: defeated Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 27-6
Previously ranked: No. 23
9. West Lyon (13-0)
Last game: defeated Iowa City Regina, 34-27 (OT)
Previously ranked: No. 12
10. Pella (11-2)
Last game: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 31-6
Previously ranked: No. 8
11. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (10-3)
Last game: lost to Nevada, 27-6
Previously ranked: No. 9
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-2)
Last game: lost to Pella, 35-14
Previously ranked: No. 10
13. Grundy Center (11-1)
Last game: lost to Iowa City Regina, 31-12
Previously ranked: No. 11
14. Solon (10-1)
Last game: lost to Nevada, 29-10
Previously ranked: No. 13
15. Sioux City East (9-2)
Last game: lost to Waukee Northwest, 48-34
Previously ranked: No. 14
16. Johnston (8-3)
Last game: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 28-21
Previously ranked: No. 15
17. Newton (10-2)
Last game: defeated lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 31-24
Previously ranked: No. 16
18. Gilbert (10-1)
Last game: lost to Newton, 42-14
Previously ranked: No. 17
19. ADM (9-2)
Last game: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 45-7
Previously ranked: No. 18
20. Clear Lake (10-1)
Last game: lost to Nevada, 24-14
Previously ranked: No. 19
21. North Polk (8-3)
Last game: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 55-15
Previously ranked: No. 20
22. Iowa City West (8-3)
Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 35-0
Previously ranked: No. 21
23. Southeast Polk (6-5)
Last game: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 31-28
Previously ranked: No. 22
24. Van Meter (12-2)
Last game: lost to Kuemper Catholic, 28-7
Previously ranked: No. 24
25. Decorah (8-3)
Last game: lost to Pella, 7-6
Previously ranked: No. 25
Dropped out: none.
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Final Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (13-0)
Last week: defeated Woodbine, 44-42
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (11-1)
Last week: lost to Bishop Garrigan, 44-42
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1)
Last week: lost to Woodbine, 38-30
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Audubon (11-1)
Last week: lost to Bishop Garrigan, 60-36
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. Iowa Valley (10-1)
Last week: lost to Audubon, 26-19
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1)
Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 54-18
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Easton Valley (8-1)
Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 56-6
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Fremont-Mills (8-3)
Last week: lost to Woodbine, 50-12
Previously ranked: No. 8
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco; Bedford.