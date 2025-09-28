High School

Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings

The top Iowa high school football teams in eight-player

Dana Becker

Generic Football Quarterback.jpg
Generic Football Quarterback.jpg / Taylor Balkom

Unbeaten Edgewood-Colesburg made its way into the latest eight-player Iowa high school football rankings.

The Vikings had no trouble with Central City this past Friday, winning 54-0. They replaced Montezuma in the Top 8, who fell to Southeast Warren.

Up next for Edgewood-Colesburg will be fifth-ranked Easton Valley on Friday night.

No. 1 Bishop Garrigan handled Turkey Valley, 51-0, as second-ranked Woodbine also posted a shutout, 74-0 over East Mills.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 6 Eight-Player Top 8:

High School on SI Iowa Week 6 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8

1. Bishop Garrigan (5-0)

Last week: defeated Turkey Valley, 51-0
Next game: at North Union, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (5-0)

Last week: defeated East Mills, 74-0
Next game: vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa Valley (6-0)

Last week: defeated Winfield-Mt Union, 69-22
Next game: at English Valleys, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0)

Last week: defeated Don Bosco, 42-27
Next game: at Collins-Maxwell, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. Easton Valley (5-0)

Last week: defeated HLV/TC, 54-8
Next game: vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 5

6. GTRA (3-0)

Last week: did not play
Next game: vs. St. Edmond, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Audubon (5-0)

Last week: defeated Fremont-Mills, 40-8
Next game: vs. Glidden-Ralston, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0)

Last week: defeated Central City, 54-0
Next game: at Easton Valley, Friday, October 3

Previously ranked: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 8 Montezuma.

Others receiving votes: Southeast Warren; Clarksville; Wayne.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa