Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings
Unbeaten Edgewood-Colesburg made its way into the latest eight-player Iowa high school football rankings.
The Vikings had no trouble with Central City this past Friday, winning 54-0. They replaced Montezuma in the Top 8, who fell to Southeast Warren.
Up next for Edgewood-Colesburg will be fifth-ranked Easton Valley on Friday night.
No. 1 Bishop Garrigan handled Turkey Valley, 51-0, as second-ranked Woodbine also posted a shutout, 74-0 over East Mills.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 6 Eight-Player Top 8:
High School on SI Iowa Week 6 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (5-0)
Last week: defeated Turkey Valley, 51-0
Next game: at North Union, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (5-0)
Last week: defeated East Mills, 74-0
Next game: vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa Valley (6-0)
Last week: defeated Winfield-Mt Union, 69-22
Next game: at English Valleys, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0)
Last week: defeated Don Bosco, 42-27
Next game: at Collins-Maxwell, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. Easton Valley (5-0)
Last week: defeated HLV/TC, 54-8
Next game: vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. GTRA (3-0)
Last week: did not play
Next game: vs. St. Edmond, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Audubon (5-0)
Last week: defeated Fremont-Mills, 40-8
Next game: vs. Glidden-Ralston, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0)
Last week: defeated Central City, 54-0
Next game: at Easton Valley, Friday, October 3
Previously ranked: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 8 Montezuma.
Others receiving votes: Southeast Warren; Clarksville; Wayne.