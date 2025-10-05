Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings
Bishop Garrigan continued to roll right along, as the top-ranked eight-player team in Iowa high school football dominated this past week.
The Golden Bears extended their win streak to 21 with a 54-7 thumping of North Union. Woodbine followed, blasting Coon Rapids-Bayard, 70-6.
A Top 8 matchup between Edgewood-Colesburg and Easton Valley saw Edgewood-Colesburg spoil Homecoming, 58-28.
With the win, Edgewood-Colesburg moved up to seventh as Easton Valley dropped from fifth to eighth.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 6 Eight-Player Top 8:
1. Bishop Garrigan (6-0)
Last week: defeated North Union, 54-7
Next game: at Northwood-Kensett, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (6-0)
Last week: defeated Coon Rapids-Bayard, 70-6
Next game: vs. Boyer Valley, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa Valley (6-0)
Last week: did not play
Next game: at English Valleys, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0)
Last week: defeated Collins-Maxwell, 54-13
Next game: vs. Clarksville, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. GTRA (6-0)
Last week: defeated St. Edmond, 66-44
Next game: vs. Kingsley-Pierson, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 6
6. Audubon (6-0)
Last week: defeated Glidden-Ralston, 84-0
Next game:at Coon Rapids-Bayard, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 7
7. Edgewood-Colesburg (6-0)
Last week: defeated Easton Valley, 58-28
Next game: at Calamus-Wheatland, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 8
8. Easton Valley (5-1)
Last week: lost to Edgewood-Colesburg, 58-28
Next game: at Central Elkader, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 5
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: Clarksville; Wayne; Fremont-Mills; Montezuma.