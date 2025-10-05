High School

Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings

The top Iowa high school football teams in eight-player

Dana Becker

generic football
generic football /

Bishop Garrigan continued to roll right along, as the top-ranked eight-player team in Iowa high school football dominated this past week.

The Golden Bears extended their win streak to 21 with a 54-7 thumping of North Union. Woodbine followed, blasting Coon Rapids-Bayard, 70-6.

A Top 8 matchup between Edgewood-Colesburg and Easton Valley saw Edgewood-Colesburg spoil Homecoming, 58-28.

With the win, Edgewood-Colesburg moved up to seventh as Easton Valley dropped from fifth to eighth.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 6 Eight-Player Top 8:

High School on SI Iowa Week 7 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8

1. Bishop Garrigan (6-0)

Last week: defeated North Union, 54-7
Next game: at Northwood-Kensett, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (6-0)

Last week: defeated Coon Rapids-Bayard, 70-6
Next game: vs. Boyer Valley, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa Valley (6-0)

Last week: did not play
Next game: at English Valleys, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0)

Last week: defeated Collins-Maxwell, 54-13
Next game: vs. Clarksville, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. GTRA (6-0)

Last week: defeated St. Edmond, 66-44
Next game: vs. Kingsley-Pierson, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 6

6. Audubon (6-0)

Last week: defeated Glidden-Ralston, 84-0
Next game:at Coon Rapids-Bayard, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 7

7. Edgewood-Colesburg (6-0)

Last week: defeated Easton Valley, 58-28
Next game: at Calamus-Wheatland, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 8

8. Easton Valley (5-1)

Last week: lost to Edgewood-Colesburg, 58-28
Next game: at Central Elkader, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 5

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Clarksville; Wayne; Fremont-Mills; Montezuma.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa