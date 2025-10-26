Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings

High School

Bishop Garrigan is ranked No. 1 in eight-player football by High School on SI.
Playoff action featured a stunning upset in the eight-player classification of Iowa high school football this past week.

GTRA, ranked fifth, was stunned, falling to North Union, 56-48. North Union is in its first season of eight-player football after competing in 11-player.

Bishop Garrigan, the top-ranked team throughout the regular season, had no trouble with Kingsley-Pierson, improving to 9-0 with a 57-12 victory. The Golden Bears won their first state title under Marty Wadle two years ago and reached the semifinals last fall.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 9 Eight-Player Top 8:

1. Bishop Garrigan (9-0)

Last week: defeated Kingsley-Pierson, 57-12
Next game: vs. North Union, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (9-0)

Last week: defeated Exira-EHK, 78-6
Next game: vs. Southeast Warren, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa Valley (9-0)

Last week: defeated Moravia, 64-0
Next game: vs. Janesville, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)

Last week: defeated Ar-We-Va, 56-7
Next game: vs. No. 7 Easton Valley, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. Audubon (9-0)

Last week: defeated Lenox, 58-20
Next game: vs. Montezuma, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 6

6. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-0)

Last week: defeated WACO, 58-7
Next game: vs. Turkey Valley, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 7

7. Easton Valley (8-1)

Last week: defeated Belle Plaine, 80-52
Next game: at No. 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: No. 8

8. Bedford (8-1)

Last week: defeated Wayne, 54-6
Next game: vs. Fremont-Mills, Friday, October 31

Previously ranked: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 5 GTRA.

Others receiving votes: Fremont-Mills; Montezuma; Don Bosco; Southeast Warren.

