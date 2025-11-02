Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings
Like they have nine times before, Bishop Garrigan took care of business, moving to the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school football state playoffs for a third consecutive season.
The Golden Bears, who have held the top-spot in the eight-player rankings throughout the year, dominated North Union, 50-15. Bishop Garrigan has qualified for the state semifinals each of the past two seasons, winning it all in 2023.
Up next for the Golden Bears will be a showdown with Don Bosco on Thursday when they quarterfinals in eight-player are contested.
Woodbine, Fremont-Mills, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Edgewood-Colesburg, Iowa Valley and Audubon all join Bishop Garrigan and Don Bosco in the next round following wins this past Friday night.
Of note in the Round of 16, Iowa Valley and Audubon - who play each other next - posted convincing wins by scores of 63-0 and 82-0 against Janesville and Montezuma, respectively. Those were two of the three shutouts, as Woodbine earned a 68-0 win over Southeast Warren in the other.
Fremont-Mills, who knocked off St. Edmond in the opening round, earned a 40-28 victory vs. Bedford and replaced them in the rankings this week.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 9 Eight-Player Top 8:
High School on SI Iowa Week 11 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (10-0)
Last week: defeated North Union, 50-15
Next game: vs. Don Bosco, Thursday, November 6
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (10-0)
Last week: defeated Southeast Warren, 68-0
Next game: vs. Fremont-Mills, Thursday, November 6
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa Valley (10-0)
Last week: defeated Janesville, 63-0
Next game: vs. Audubon, Thursday, November 6
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10-0)
Last week: defeated Easton Valley, 56-6
Next game: vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, Thursday, November 6
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. Audubon (10-0)
Last week: defeated Montezuma, 82-0
Next game: vs. Iowa Valley, Thursday, November 6
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-0)
Last week: defeated WACO, 58-7
Next game: vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Thursday, November 6
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Easton Valley (8-1)
Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 56-6
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Fremont-Mills (8-2)
Last week: defeated Bedford, 40-28
Next game: vs. Woodbine, Thursday, November 6
Previously ranked: Unranked.
Dropped out: Bedford.
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco; Bedford.