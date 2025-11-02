High School

Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings

The top Iowa high school football teams in eight-player

Dana Becker

The Golden Bear leads a cheer as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The Golden Bear leads a cheer as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. / Lee Navin/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Like they have nine times before, Bishop Garrigan took care of business, moving to the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school football state playoffs for a third consecutive season.

The Golden Bears, who have held the top-spot in the eight-player rankings throughout the year, dominated North Union, 50-15. Bishop Garrigan has qualified for the state semifinals each of the past two seasons, winning it all in 2023.

Up next for the Golden Bears will be a showdown with Don Bosco on Thursday when they quarterfinals in eight-player are contested.

Woodbine, Fremont-Mills, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Edgewood-Colesburg, Iowa Valley and Audubon all join Bishop Garrigan and Don Bosco in the next round following wins this past Friday night.

Of note in the Round of 16, Iowa Valley and Audubon - who play each other next - posted convincing wins by scores of 63-0 and 82-0 against Janesville and Montezuma, respectively. Those were two of the three shutouts, as Woodbine earned a 68-0 win over Southeast Warren in the other.

Fremont-Mills, who knocked off St. Edmond in the opening round, earned a 40-28 victory vs. Bedford and replaced them in the rankings this week. 

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 9 Eight-Player Top 8:

High School on SI Iowa Week 11 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8

1. Bishop Garrigan (10-0)

Last week: defeated North Union, 50-15
Next game: vs. Don Bosco, Thursday, November 6

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (10-0)

Last week: defeated Southeast Warren, 68-0
Next game: vs. Fremont-Mills, Thursday, November 6

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa Valley (10-0)

Last week: defeated Janesville, 63-0
Next game: vs. Audubon, Thursday, November 6

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10-0)

Last week: defeated Easton Valley, 56-6
Next game: vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, Thursday, November 6

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. Audubon (10-0)

Last week: defeated Montezuma, 82-0
Next game: vs. Iowa Valley, Thursday, November 6

Previously ranked: No. 5

6. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-0)

Last week: defeated WACO, 58-7
Next game: vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Thursday, November 6

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Easton Valley (8-1)

Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 56-6
Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Fremont-Mills (8-2)

Last week: defeated Bedford, 40-28

Next game: vs. Woodbine, Thursday, November 6
Previously ranked: Unranked.

Dropped out: Bedford.

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco; Bedford.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa