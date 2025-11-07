High School

Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings

The top Iowa high school football teams in eight-player

Dana Becker

Bishop Garrigan (Algona) sophomore quarterback Tate Foertsch (7) listens to Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Head Coach Marty Wadle as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The state semifinals in eight-player Iowa high school are now set, and fans are in for a treat.

All four teams that survived the postseason path enter the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday with identical 11-0 records.

Bishop Garrigan, the 2023 champion who has held the No. 1 position throughout the season, will take on Audubon in the first semifinal. Woodbine, sitting directly behind the Golden Bears, will face Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the other.

The championship game is scheduled for Thursday, November 20.

Behind a run-oriented attack, Bishop Garrigan knocked off Don Bosco, 51-21, in the quarterfinals. The Golden Bears dominated the third quarter to take control of a six-point game at the half.

Audubon advanced with a 26-19 win over Iowa Valley, halting a potential score that would have led to a decision in the final seconds. Woodbine blasted Fremont-Mills, 50-12, and Gladbrook-Reinbeck handled Edgewood-Colesburg, 54-18.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck reached the finals last year, falling to Remsen St. Mary’s, who topped Bishop Garrigan in a thrilling semifinal contest. Audubon made the 2019 finals, losing to Don Bosco.

The Golden Bears also won an 11-player title in 1985 while Gladbrook-Reinbeck went back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 in 11-player. In 2016, they knocked off Bishop Garrigan.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 12 Eight-Player Top 8:

High School on SI Iowa Week 12 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8

1. Bishop Garrigan (11-0)

Last week: defeated Don Bosco, 51-21
Next game: vs. Audubon, Wednesday, November 12

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (11-0)

Last week: defeated Fremont-Mills, 50-12
Next game: vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Wednesday, November 12

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-0)

Last week: defeated Edgewood-Colesburg, 54-18
Next game: vs. Woodbine, Wednesday, November 12

Previously ranked: No. 4

4. Audubon (11-0)

Last week: defeated Iowa Valley, 26-19
Next game: vs. Bishop Garrigan, Wednesday, November 12

Previously ranked: No. 5

5. Iowa Valley (10-1)

Last week: lost to Audubon, 26-19
Previously ranked: No. 3

6. Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1)

Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 54-18
Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Easton Valley (8-1)

Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 56-6
Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Fremont-Mills (8-3)

Last week: lost to Woodbine, 50-12

Previously ranked: No. 8

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco; Bedford.

Dana Becker
