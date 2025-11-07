Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings
The state semifinals in eight-player Iowa high school are now set, and fans are in for a treat.
All four teams that survived the postseason path enter the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday with identical 11-0 records.
Bishop Garrigan, the 2023 champion who has held the No. 1 position throughout the season, will take on Audubon in the first semifinal. Woodbine, sitting directly behind the Golden Bears, will face Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the other.
The championship game is scheduled for Thursday, November 20.
Behind a run-oriented attack, Bishop Garrigan knocked off Don Bosco, 51-21, in the quarterfinals. The Golden Bears dominated the third quarter to take control of a six-point game at the half.
Audubon advanced with a 26-19 win over Iowa Valley, halting a potential score that would have led to a decision in the final seconds. Woodbine blasted Fremont-Mills, 50-12, and Gladbrook-Reinbeck handled Edgewood-Colesburg, 54-18.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck reached the finals last year, falling to Remsen St. Mary’s, who topped Bishop Garrigan in a thrilling semifinal contest. Audubon made the 2019 finals, losing to Don Bosco.
The Golden Bears also won an 11-player title in 1985 while Gladbrook-Reinbeck went back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 in 11-player. In 2016, they knocked off Bishop Garrigan.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 12 Eight-Player Top 8:
High School on SI Iowa Week 12 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (11-0)
Last week: defeated Don Bosco, 51-21
Next game: vs. Audubon, Wednesday, November 12
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (11-0)
Last week: defeated Fremont-Mills, 50-12
Next game: vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Wednesday, November 12
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-0)
Last week: defeated Edgewood-Colesburg, 54-18
Next game: vs. Woodbine, Wednesday, November 12
Previously ranked: No. 4
4. Audubon (11-0)
Last week: defeated Iowa Valley, 26-19
Next game: vs. Bishop Garrigan, Wednesday, November 12
Previously ranked: No. 5
5. Iowa Valley (10-1)
Last week: lost to Audubon, 26-19
Previously ranked: No. 3
6. Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1)
Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 54-18
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Easton Valley (8-1)
Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 56-6
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Fremont-Mills (8-3)
Last week: lost to Woodbine, 50-12
Previously ranked: No. 8
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco; Bedford.