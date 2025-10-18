High School

Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings - Oct. 19, 2025

The top Iowa high school football teams in eight-player

Dana Becker

Gladbrook-Reinbeck Treyvon Herron (9) carries the ball against Remsen St. Mary's during the Iowa high school 8-player championship Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck Treyvon Herron (9) carries the ball against Remsen St. Mary's during the Iowa high school 8-player championship Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. / JULIA HANSEN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have completed the regular season in Iowa high school football for eight-player, as the playoffs now begin this coming week.

The top teams in the classification all flexed their muscle last Friday, scoring blowout victories up and down the rankings.

Bishop Garrigan completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team and will host throughout as they look for a third consecutive trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls and the state semifinals.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 9 Eight-Player Top 8:

High School on SI Iowa Week 9 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8

1. Bishop Garrigan (8-0)

Last week: defeated West Bend-Mallard, 56-0
Next game: vs. Kingsley-Pierson, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (8-0)

Last week: did not play
Next game: vs. Exira-EHK, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa Valley (8-0)

Last week: defeated WACO, 60-20
Next game: vs. Moravia, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0)

Last week: defeated North Tama, 55-2
Next game: vs. Ar-We-Va, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. GTRA (8-0)

Last week: defeated Harris-Lake Park, 74-14
Next game: vs. North Union, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 5

6. Audubon (8-0)

Last week: defeated Exira-EHK, 80-16
Next game: vs. Lenox, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)

Last week: defeated Central Elkader, 70-6
Next game: vs. WACO, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Easton Valley (7-1)

Last week: defeated Calamus-Wheatland, 70-18
Next game: vs. Belle Plaine, Friday, October 24

Previously ranked: No. 8

Dropped out: none

Others receiving votes: Bedford; Fremont-Mills; Montezuma; Don Bosco; Southeast Warren.

Published |Modified
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

