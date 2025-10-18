Iowa High School Football Top 8 State Eight-Player Rankings - Oct. 19, 2025
We have completed the regular season in Iowa high school football for eight-player, as the playoffs now begin this coming week.
The top teams in the classification all flexed their muscle last Friday, scoring blowout victories up and down the rankings.
Bishop Garrigan completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team and will host throughout as they look for a third consecutive trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls and the state semifinals.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 9 Eight-Player Top 8:
High School on SI Iowa Week 9 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (8-0)
Last week: defeated West Bend-Mallard, 56-0
Next game: vs. Kingsley-Pierson, Friday, October 24
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (8-0)
Last week: did not play
Next game: vs. Exira-EHK, Friday, October 24
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa Valley (8-0)
Last week: defeated WACO, 60-20
Next game: vs. Moravia, Friday, October 24
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0)
Last week: defeated North Tama, 55-2
Next game: vs. Ar-We-Va, Friday, October 24
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. GTRA (8-0)
Last week: defeated Harris-Lake Park, 74-14
Next game: vs. North Union, Friday, October 24
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Audubon (8-0)
Last week: defeated Exira-EHK, 80-16
Next game: vs. Lenox, Friday, October 24
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)
Last week: defeated Central Elkader, 70-6
Next game: vs. WACO, Friday, October 24
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Easton Valley (7-1)
Last week: defeated Calamus-Wheatland, 70-18
Next game: vs. Belle Plaine, Friday, October 24
Previously ranked: No. 8
Dropped out: none
Others receiving votes: Bedford; Fremont-Mills; Montezuma; Don Bosco; Southeast Warren.