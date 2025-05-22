Iowa high school football: Tri-Center announces schedule
Last fall, Tri-Center made history, winning the first state football championship for the program. Now, the reigning Class A champs move up to 1A where they will join a loaded field.
But before they can think about the UNI-Dome and a repeat, the schedule will feature a loaded slate for Tri-Center.
Starting in Week 1 with Council Bluffs St. Albert, the Trojans follow things up with a road trip to OABCIG to take on top prospect Jaxx DeJean, the brother of current Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean.
For Tri-Center, they will rely on star quarterback AJ Harder, as the junior-to-be threw for almost 2,900 yards with 29 touchdowns a year ago. He will have his two leading receivers back in Cael Witt and Zach Nelson, who both went over 1,000 yards as juniors.
Dates with Hinton, Underwood, Red Oak, Treynor and Missouri Valley lead into the season finale for the Trojans at Shenandoah.
The 12 wins recorded by Tri-Center last year matched the win total of the three years prior, and marked the first winning season since going 5-4 in 2021.
2025 TRI-CENTER FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 Council Bluffs St. Albert
Sept. 5 at OABCIG
Sept. 12 Hinton
Sept. 19 at Underwood
Sept. 26 Red Oak
Oct. 3 at Treynor
Oct. 10 Missouri Valley
Oct. 17 at Shenandoah