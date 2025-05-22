High School

Iowa high school football: Tri-Center announces schedule

Tri-Center, champs in Class A, moves up to 1A this fall on the football field

Dana Becker

Tri-Center's AJ Harder returns to lead his team as one of the top Iowa high school football teams in the state in 2025.
Last fall, Tri-Center made history, winning the first state football championship for the program. Now, the reigning Class A champs move up to 1A where they will join a loaded field.

But before they can think about the UNI-Dome and a repeat, the schedule will feature a loaded slate for Tri-Center.

Starting in Week 1 with Council Bluffs St. Albert, the Trojans follow things up with a road trip to OABCIG to take on top prospect Jaxx DeJean, the brother of current Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean.

For Tri-Center, they will rely on star quarterback AJ Harder, as the junior-to-be threw for almost 2,900 yards with 29 touchdowns a year ago. He will have his two leading receivers back in Cael Witt and Zach Nelson, who both went over 1,000 yards as juniors.

Dates with Hinton, Underwood, Red Oak, Treynor and Missouri Valley lead into the season finale for the Trojans at Shenandoah. 

The 12 wins recorded by Tri-Center last year matched the win total of the three years prior, and marked the first winning season since going 5-4 in 2021. 

2025 TRI-CENTER FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 Council Bluffs St. Albert

Sept. 5 at OABCIG

Sept. 12 Hinton

Sept. 19 at Underwood

Sept. 26 Red Oak

Oct. 3 at Treynor

Oct. 10 Missouri Valley

Oct. 17 at Shenandoah

