Iowa High School Football Week 2 Roundup
The Class 5A field in Iowa high school football appears to be as deep and as talented as ever. After just two weeks of the regular season, the classification has been turned a bit upside down.
First, West Des Moines Valley handled business in Week 1 vs. rival Dowling Catholic. But the Tigers were unable to keep that momentum going this past Friday night, falling to Waukee Northwest.
One of the new kids on the block, the Wolves used a 17-point second quarter to claim a 27-24 victory. Ryan Woodruff ran 30 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns, as Mack Heitland had 139 yards passing with Jordon Green catching five of his passes for 82.
The win was just the second for Waukee Northwest in the series, as they also won by three points in 2023. Valley’s Drake DeGroote threw for 230 yards and had both a rushing and a passing TD, as Blake Dorenkamp ran for 118 yards with a score.
Iowa City Liberty gets Revenge on Southeast Polk
Last year in the Class 5A state semifinals, Southeast Polk eliminated Iowa City Liberty in a thriller. With revenge on their mind, the Lightning earned it, besting the Rams, 38-20.
Iowa City Liberty led 38-0 before Southeast Polk scored three times in the fourth.
Reece Rettig completed 24 of 32 for 248 yards with five touchdowns, as Pryor Reiners had seven receptions for 82 with a touchdown. Reiners also ran for 49 yards.
Jordan Schroeder, Leo Rozz, Cale Baldwin and Adrian Cierry all caught TD passes from Rettig.
Defending Champ North Polk Handles Newton
The Newton offense looked unstoppable in the season opener. But against defending Class 4A state champion North Polk, they were held in-check.
The Comets improved to 2-0 with a 16-13 victory behind James Armstrong. The senior threw for 170 yards with a touchdown, adding a second score with his legs. Charlie Spurgeon had 7.5 tackles as Carter Harris hauled in four passes for 78.
Isaiah Hansen ran for 166 yards with two TDs to lead Newton, as Caden Klein was held to just 80 yards passing after going for nearly 400 in Week 1.
Clear Lake Takes Down NCC Rival Humboldt
Jaxson McIntire and Clear Lake were sent home last year at the hands of North Central Conference rival Humboldt. But McIntire made sure his Lions would stay perfect this year, earning a 23-17 victory.
McIntire, who holds an offer from Iowa State, threw for 115 yards on 11 of 15 passing while adding 88 yards rushing. He threw a TD pass to Kolby Hodnefield and ran in two more scores.
Hodnefield had 80 yards of total offense on 10 touches, as Drayce Dohlman and Max Larson both recorded two sacks each.
Top Performances from Week 2
- Hudson Shull led ADM to a one-sided victory, throwing for 214 yards with three touchdowns while adding 63 yards and a score on the ground.
- Beau Burns continues to dominate, as the BGM senior ran for 292 yards, threw for 248 and had eight total touchdowns.
- Keagan Lee was nearly perfect, throwing 14 of 15 for 328 yards and seven TDs in a win for Easton Valley.
- Jax Steger surpassed 300 yards in the air, going 17 of 29 for 306 with six touchdowns.
- Charlie Sager placed his name in the history books, throwing for 433 yards and five touchdowns.
- Jaxon Gordon went wild, rushing for 422 yards and five scores on 38 carries.
- Keshawn Wyldon made a splash, as the senior carried the ball just 16 times but had 338 yards and four touchdowns.
- Jamison Ewing of Southeast Warren likely needed a day off after his 43-carry, 310-yard, four-TD performance.
- Callan Messerich hauled in eight passes for 220 yards, as five of those eight receptions went to the end zone.
- Alec Ducommun had four sacks in a win for Northwood-Kensett.
- Jason Kastner made it difficult for Missouri Valley, as the Logan-Magnolia senior picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown.