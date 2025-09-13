Iowa High School Football: Week 3 Quick Hitters
For many, Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season featured the final non-district game on the slate, as district play gets underway for several in Week 4.
Why are district games so important? For all classifications outside of Class 5A, they are how playoff qualifiers will be determined. And to make it to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, you have to first advance to the postseason.
But before we get to all of that, here is a quick look back at some of the key moments and results from Week 3 in Iowa high school football action:
Defending 4A State Champions North Polk Just Can’t Lose
It has been said before, but do not write off North Polk. The Comets were left on the outside of many short-lists as preseason state contenders, but after three stunning wins to begin the year, they are back near the top.
North Polk knocked off ADM this past week in overtime, 38-37, pushing its win streak to 16 in a row dating back to last season. The Comets held an early 23-14 lead before the Tigers rallied with 16 points in the third.
In the extra session, a made two-point conversion by North Polk junior Carson Reinhart was the difference. They have now bested ADM, Lewis Central and Newton.
Cedar Rapids Xavier Makes Statement, Runs Past Clear Creek-Amana
Behind four touchdowns by star Carter Hoffmann, Cedar Rapids Xavier erased an early deficit and ran right past Clear Creek-Amana in a battle of unbeatens, 54-21.
Hoffmann racked up over 150 yards on the ground, helping the Saints avenge a loss last year to the Clippers. Cash Parks balanced out Hoffmann with over 200 yards from scrimmage.
For Clear Creek-Amana, Conlan Poynton had 188 yards passing and 56 yards rushing with three total touchdowns. Nick Daniel caught five passes for 91 yards with a score.
Reigning Eight-Player Champs Remsen St. Mary’s Forfeits at Half
Downg to 10 healthy players, defending eight-player state champion Remsen St. Mary’s was forced to call its game with St. Edmond at the half. The Gaels earned a 36-0 victory, as Aaron Hindt recorded three touchdowns and quarterback Ethan Swisher threw three TDs and ran in another.
The Hawks had not lost in the regular season since 2018, and had suffered just three losses total since the start of the 2019 campaign. But one of the smallest schools in the state, they were hit hard last week by the injury bug vs. GTRA.
It remains to be seen how the rest of the season will go for Remsen St. Mary’s.
Chris Ford, Iowa’s Version of Travis Hunter, Goes Crazy
Sioux City East scored a thrilling 42-41 victory over city rival Sioux City Bishop Heelan in overtime. And multi-purpose standout Chris Ford had a big hand in it all.
Ford had almost 100 yards receiving, picked off a pass on defense and returned two kickoffs back for touchdowns. As a sophomore last year, Ford had five interceptions.