Iowa High School Football: Week 4 Quick Hitters
The High School on SI Iowa High School State Top 25 will be released on Monday, but as a spoiler, there will be a new No. 1 at the top.
Iowa City Liberty suffered its first loss of the season, coming up short on the road to perennial playoff contender Johnston, 27-24. Who takes over the top spot?
Well, it could be Waukee Northwest, as the Wolves absolutely put on another offensive clinic in dominating Cedar Rapids Prairie away from home, 45-10.
Waukee Northwest scored four touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes of play to erase any ideas of an upset by the Hawks. Mack Heitland hit Isaiah Oliver, an Iowa Hawkeye football commit, for the first score on a 62-yard pitch-and-catch moments into the game.
Heitland added another TD pass as Paulo Tobongye ran in two scores before the break.
Pella Scores Some Revenge on North Polk
Last fall, North Polk capped an unbeaten season and Class 4A state championship with a win over Pella in the finals. This time around, it was the Dutch getting the best of the Comets in a meeting of unbeatens, 19-15.
Pella scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win, as Emmanuel Diers carried the offensive load. The senior rushed 32 times for 156 yards and caught 10 passes for 100 yards, scoring twice on the night.
Michael Manning was a precise 17 of 21 passing for 166 yards while Kyler VanMaanen recorded a pair of tackles for loss among his eight stops on defense.
Dowling Catholic’s Offense is Explosive
For years, Dowling Catholic relied on a strong ground game and an equally strong defense, riding that to multiple state championships.
This version, though, might be more of an explosive offense as evidenced by their convincing 45-14 victory over four-time defending 5A champion Southeast Polk.
Quarterback Joey Nahas threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns, hitting both Sam Drexler and Iowa State commit Jeffrey Roberts for two scores each. Drexler finished with 10 receptions for 164 yards and Roberts had seven for 123.
The Maroons scored 31 points by halftime and had over 400 yards of total offense.
West Lyon Finally Surrenders Points
Through the first three weeks of the regular season, West Lyon had not allowed a point.
Well, after 15 quarters of play, that came to an end, as Alta-Aurelia got on the board in the fourth Friday night.
It didn’t matter, as the Wildcats won, 70-6, taking advantage of a 32-point first quarter.
They head into next week having outscored Alta-Aurelia, Unity Christian, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Western Christian by a combined score of 185-6.