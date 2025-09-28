Iowa High School Football: Week 5 in Review

#iahsfb HIGHLIGHTS: @dcgactivities with a DOOZIE of a football game. The Mustangs went for two (!!!), and converted, to take down Waukee, 29-28.



The Mustangs are 4-1, heading to Waterloo East next Friday.#Local5Blitz @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/TQkcP4v8w9