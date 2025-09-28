Iowa High School Football: Week 5 in Review
When we next see athletes hit the gridiron, it will mark the start of October in Iowa high school football.
And with that, the push towards the postseason really starts to intensify.
But before we move forward, we need to look back at the week that was with our review of all things Iowa high school football.
Waukee Northwest the Last Remaining 5A Unbeaten
While there are several schools still standing tall with perfect records, just one remains in the state’s largest classification.
Behind another dominating performance, Waukee Northwest improved to 5-0 on the year. The Wolves have won those five games by an average of 26 points, scoring almost 42.
On Homecoming this past Friday, Waukee Northwest scored five touchdowns in the first quarter, building a 42-0 advantage. Four opponents remain standing, starting with Ottumwa this week.
Southeast Polk, the four-time defending 5A state champs, await on October 10 followed by rival Waukee and Norwalk to close things out.
Dallas Center-Grimes Making Splash Vs. Big Boys
Playing at the 5A level for the first time, Dallas Center-Grimes improved to 4-1 with a 29-28 victory over Waukee. The Mustangs and Warriors engaged in a 29-point final quarter of play to thrill the fans.
Chase Engel completed 19 of 32 for 241 yards and three touchdowns, hitting fellow junior Wyatt Valenta seven times for 87 yards and two of those scores. Another 11th-grader, Osborn Grimm, ran for 121 yards and a TD on 29 attempts.
Waukee, who has struggled to 1-4, was led by Beckett Bakker, as the senior threw for 167 yards, ran for 109 and had three total touchdowns.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Handles Business
Last year, Sergeant Bluff-Luton reached the state semifinals competing in 3A. Now, battling in 4A, the Warriors once again look the part of a contender.
Going on the road last week, Sergeant Bluff-Luton blasted Fort Dodge, 38-0, behind a 271-yard rushing performance. Even without star Ryan Huson, the Warriors averaged six yards per carry, led by Beckett Verros’ 112 yards.
Joey Hardy and Isaiah Jervik each ran for two scores, as Hardy finished with 135 yards of total offense. The SB-L defense held Fort Dodge, who was unbeaten entering the night, to just 75 yards in the air and 83 yards on the ground.
Trio of 1A Powers all Keep on Rolling
By the time state rolls around, how Grundy Center, Iowa City Regina and West Lyon are separated will be interesting. All three are having incredible seasons, as both Grundy Center and West Lyon are both defending state champions.
Grundy Center stretched its win streak to 44 with a 56-8 victory over Clarion-Goldfield/Dows. Judd Jirovsky was 16-for-16 for 201 yards, adding two rushing touchdowns and a pair of interceptions on defense.
Iowa City Regina’s Kyle Tracy was also perfect in the air, completing all seven of his passes in a 50-6 triumph over Durant. Tracy threw for 159 yards and three TDs, as Tate Wallace caught four balls for 103 and two scores while Savion Miller also had two touchdowns.
West Lyon surrendered its second TD of the year, but had no trouble with Hinton, 48-7. All 13 points allowed by the Wildcats have come in the fourth quarter. Evan Hildring ran for 139 yards with a touchdown while Easton DeJong was 9 of 11 for 159 with three total scores.