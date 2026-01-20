High School

Record-Breaking Day At Council Bluffs MLK Classic

Top teams from Iowa, Nebraska square off on the hardwood

Dana Becker

ADM's Hudson Lorensen (13) drives past Clear Lake's Trevor Theobald (11) during the Class 3A semifinal on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School hosted a special Council Bluffs MLK Classic on Monday, bringing together several of the top boys basketball teams from Iowa and Nebraska.

The event featured seven games throughout the day from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School.

One of the highlights came in an 85-48 victory by ADM over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as Hudson Lorensen became the program’s career scoring leader.

Lorensen, a senior, went off for 39 points, sinking nine 3-pointers while shooting 14 of 20 from the field. Classmate Trey Bryte nearly had another triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Lorensen, an Upper Iowa University commit, sits at 1,319 career points. He helped lead the Tigers to a 22-5 record last year and a run to the Class 3A Iowa high school boys basketball state tournament semifinals.

Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake Win Instant Classic

Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, Iowa, boys basketball
Storm Lake junior Jaidyn Coon dunks the basketball against ADM during the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register / Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It took three overtimes, but Storm Lake prevailed over Omaha Westside, 99-97.

Creighton University commit Jaidyn Coon had a big day, scoring 37 points with 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals. Coon previously became the program’s career scoring leader.

The Tornadoes erased an early 10-point lead, improving to 10-1 on the year.

Waukee Northwest Gets By Millard North

Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest, Iowa, boys basketball
Northwest’s Colin Rice (4) is fouled as he takes the ball up the floor during a game against Southeast Polk on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest.on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top 4A teams in Iowa, Waukee Northwest, scored a 70-68 victory over Millard North out of Nebraska. The Wolves were led by Colin Rice, as the Nebraska commit tallied 33 points with nine rebounds and two steals.

Mack Heitland scored 14, Illinois commit Landon Rice had 12 rebounds and six blocks, and Isaiah Oliver contributed eight assists, six rebounds and five steals.

Event host Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln bested Gretna, 58-46

