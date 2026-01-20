Record-Breaking Day At Council Bluffs MLK Classic
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School hosted a special Council Bluffs MLK Classic on Monday, bringing together several of the top boys basketball teams from Iowa and Nebraska.
The event featured seven games throughout the day from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School.
One of the highlights came in an 85-48 victory by ADM over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, as Hudson Lorensen became the program’s career scoring leader.
Lorensen, a senior, went off for 39 points, sinking nine 3-pointers while shooting 14 of 20 from the field. Classmate Trey Bryte nearly had another triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
Lorensen, an Upper Iowa University commit, sits at 1,319 career points. He helped lead the Tigers to a 22-5 record last year and a run to the Class 3A Iowa high school boys basketball state tournament semifinals.
Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake Win Instant Classic
It took three overtimes, but Storm Lake prevailed over Omaha Westside, 99-97.
Creighton University commit Jaidyn Coon had a big day, scoring 37 points with 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals. Coon previously became the program’s career scoring leader.
The Tornadoes erased an early 10-point lead, improving to 10-1 on the year.
Waukee Northwest Gets By Millard North
One of the top 4A teams in Iowa, Waukee Northwest, scored a 70-68 victory over Millard North out of Nebraska. The Wolves were led by Colin Rice, as the Nebraska commit tallied 33 points with nine rebounds and two steals.
Mack Heitland scored 14, Illinois commit Landon Rice had 12 rebounds and six blocks, and Isaiah Oliver contributed eight assists, six rebounds and five steals.
Event host Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln bested Gretna, 58-46