High School

Judd Jirovsky Explodes for Grundy Center Football

Three-time defending champions with big first half as they look to add to win streak

Dana Becker

Grundy Center's Judd Jirovsky (12) runs the ball up the middle on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, IA.
Grundy Center's Judd Jirovsky (12) runs the ball up the middle on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, IA. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Judd Jirovsky absolutely went off Friday night for the Grundy Center High School football team.

Grundy Center, a three-time defending Iowa high school football state champion, took a commanding 35-0 lead on Clarion-Goldfield/Dows in a district opener.

Jirovsky, who has been a starter on all three state title teams, had a video game-like opening half, completing 16 of 16 for 220 yards and four passing touchdowns. He added a fifth rushing score on the ground.

But, according to Quinn Douglas on X (formerly known as Twitter), that was not all.

Jirovsky picked off two passes to give the Spartans a one-sided victory.

Grundy Center has won 43 straight game, which ranks as the fifth-longest win streak in the nation. 

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa