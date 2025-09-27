Judd Jirovsky Explodes for Grundy Center Football
Three-time defending champions with big first half as they look to add to win streak
Judd Jirovsky absolutely went off Friday night for the Grundy Center High School football team.
Grundy Center, a three-time defending Iowa high school football state champion, took a commanding 35-0 lead on Clarion-Goldfield/Dows in a district opener.
Jirovsky, who has been a starter on all three state title teams, had a video game-like opening half, completing 16 of 16 for 220 yards and four passing touchdowns. He added a fifth rushing score on the ground.
But, according to Quinn Douglas on X (formerly known as Twitter), that was not all.
Jirovsky picked off two passes to give the Spartans a one-sided victory.
Grundy Center has won 43 straight game, which ranks as the fifth-longest win streak in the nation.
