Iowa High School Football: Week 6 Quick Hitters
It was an emotional night for the Washington High School football team, as they honored fallen student Carson Ryan.
Last weekend, Ryan, a 17-year-old at the school, passed away following an accidental shooting while hunting in Brighton. He was a member of the football team and played other sports at Washington.
On Homecoming, the Demons scored a 42-30 victory over Fairfield at Case Field. The win moved Washington to 3-3 on the year as they now prepare to meet Solon on the road next Friday night.
Roland-Story Downs Dike-New Hartford in Honor of Fallen Former Coach
Kerry Van Winkle led Roland-Story to a pair of state football championships and plenty of winks. He was so successful that the school named the football field after him.
Van Winkle passed away earlier this week, and the Norsemen honored him with a thrilling 35-34 victory over Dike-New Hartford.
The two teams combined for 42 points over the final 12 minutes of play, as the Norsemen moved to 4-2 on the year. This was the first meeting between the two since 2017, and the first win for Roland-Story in the series since 2009.
Brothers of Current Hawkeyes Both Get in the End Zone
Williamsburg claimed a 26-18 victory over Nevada to get to 3-3 on the year and keep postseason hopes alive. And they did so behind touchdowns by the brothers of current Iowa Hawkeye football players.
Dylan Weisskopf scored on a pick-6 and Grady Wetjen got in the end zone. Weisskopf is the brother of Derek Weisskopf while Wetjen’s older brother is Kaden Wetjen.
Since losing three straight, the Raiders have won back-to-back games.
Grundy Center Pushes Win Streak to 45
It was supposed to be a challenge, but Grundy Center showed why they are one of the premier programs in Iowa high school football.
The Spartans, three-time reigning state champions, won their 45th consecutive game with a 21-12 victory over South Hardin. They go for win No. 46 in a row at Central Springs next Friday night.