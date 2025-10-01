Iowa High School Student Killed in Hunting Accident
An Iowa high school and community are in shock after a hunting accident left a family grieving the loss of a youngster.
Carson Ryan, a 17-year-old at Washington High School in Iowa, was killed while squirrel hunting this past weekend in a rural town called Brighton.
According to a press release by the Iowa DNR, Ryan was “mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party and was struck in the back of the head.”
Ryan was immediately transported to UI Health Care Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead from the injuries sustained.
Washington High School is celebrating Homecoming this week, with Ryan having been named to the court as a king candidate. He was a member of the Demon football team, playing wide receiver and defensive back.
Ryan caught one pass this past year and had two rush attempts while recovering a fumble. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had handled two other kickoffs, averaging 33 yards per touch.
Iowa High School Senior was Involved in Several Sports at Washington High School
Washington will host Fairfield Friday night at Case Field.
Schools in the area have been honoring Ryan by wearing orange and black throughout the week, the colors of Washington.
Ryan also on the school basketball team, ran cross country and competed in track and field.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which is currently under investigation.