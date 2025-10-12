Iowa High School Football: Week 7 Recap
When it comes to Class 5A in Iowa high school football, central Iowa gets much of the attention. Sioux City East would like to change all that.
Following a successful run to the state baseball tournament this past summer, the Black Raiders have positioned themselves as contenders to reach the UNI-Dome, highlighted by a win this past Friday night over Johnston, 21-17.
The victory marked the first one for Sioux City East over a school from the Central Iowa Metropolitan League since 2013, when they also knocked off the Dragons, according to Kee On Sports.
After taking an early 7-0 lead, the Black Raiders found themselves in a 17-7 hole entering the third quarter. Cal Jepsen led scoring drives in the third and fourth, giving Sioux City East a key win.
The defense came up big all night, recording 7.5 tackles for loss while holding Emri Jones to just 59 yards rushing.
For Johnston, Trevin Helming tossed a pair of touchdown passes, hitting both Jaden Houser and Kanaan Reinders.
MMCRU Defense Picks Off Five Passes in 14-7 Victory
Defense was on display in a key battle between MMCRU and West Sioux, as the Royals picked off five passes in claiming a 14-7 victory.
John Schmillen recorded four tackles for loss as Wyatt Alesch picked off two passes and Kamden Bork, Michael Schmillen and Blake Barinsky each had one.
Brayson Mulder ran for 134 yards and found the end zone while Eli Harpeneau hit Barinsky on a 23-yard touchdown.
For West Sioux, Blake Wiggins threw for 264 yards and had a rushing touchdown, as Braylon Lopez caught six passes for 128.
Cherokee Runs Past Western Christian
Jaxon Paulsrud rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns to lead Cherokee past Western Christian, 56-36.
The Braves scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 483 yards on the ground. Blake Lovell ran for 209 yards and also scored four touchdowns.
For Western Christian, Landon DeStigter was 24 of 43 for 364 yards with four touchdowns, as Tayden Moret had 10 receptions for 173 and two scores. Kolby Heemskerk hauled in six passes for 108 and a TD.
Kyle Tracy Perfect in Iowa City Regina Blowout
As a quarterback, you can’t really do better than Kyle Tracy did this past week.
The Iowa City Regina signal-caller was 7-for-7 for 372 yards with six touchdowns as the Regals won, 49-8. Savion Miller caught two of those TDs while Edwin Gangba, Drew Greve, Kaleb Moeller and Carter Slager each had one.
Both of Miller’s catches went for touchdowns, as Moeller had an 88-yard score and Greve had a 60-yard TD.