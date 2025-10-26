Iowa High School Football: Week 9 Notebook
The Clear Lake football team flexed its defensive might in a Week 9 shutout of West Delaware.
Coming into the week, the two Class 3A teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the official Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI rankings, but it was the second-rated Lions who brought it on both sides of the ball.
Kolby Hodnefield had two rushing touchdowns and Jaxson McIntire tossed two scores to Trevor Theobald and Maddon McIntire, as the Clear Lake defense forced four turnovers and recorded six quarterback sacks with 19 tackles for loss.
Hodnefield, Dontrel Johnson and Luke Fuhrman all picked off passes, as MJ Otto recovered a fumble. The defense held West Delaware to just 136 yards of total offense, including 1.7 yards per rush attempt.
Both teams advanced to the playoffs, which begin this Friday night. Clear Lake hosts Mount Vernon and West Delaware welcomes in Mount Pleasant.
Woodward-Granger’s Talan Fuson Sets Two School Records
Talan Fuson left his mark in his final game at Woodward-Granger on the gridiron.
Fuson, who has committed to play for Morningside University, broke two single-game school records and had 559 yards of total offense in a tough 57-36 playoff loss to Hampton-Dumont/CAL.
He set the single-game school record for passing yards with 379 and broke the single-game completions record with 30. Fuson finished 30 of 50 for 379 yards and two touchdowns, rushing 25 times for 180 yards and two more scores.
For the season, Fuson completed 103 of 174 passes for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns, rushing for 1,075 yards and 14 scores on 159 carries. He also picked off two passes on defense.
Clarksville, Coon Rapids-Bayard Exchange 30-Point Quarters
The eight-player playoffs kicked off last week, and fans were treated to a high-scoring thriller between Clarksville and Coon Rapids-Bayard.
The two teams exchanged 30-point quarters, as Clarksville came out on top, 78-68.
In the win, Nathan Moon accounted for nine touchdowns, running 39 times for 284 yards and six TDs while completing 3 of 4 passes for 116 and three scores. Harley Barnett caught two passes for 88 yards, with both winding up in the end zone.
Record-Breaking Season for Jaden Montgomery
Dubuque Hempstead standout running back Jaden Montgomery rewrote the school’s record books this past season.
Montgomery set new single-season bests in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns scored.
He finished his senior season with 1,329 yards rushing on 157 carries, scoring 18 touchdowns. Montgomery had 21 total touchdowns, rushing in 18 and catching three more.