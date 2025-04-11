Iowa high school football: Week-by-week key game in Class 5A
Here is a look at one key game each week of the upcoming Iowa high school football season for Class 5A. The season kicks off on August 29 and runs through October before the playoffs start.
KEY GAME EACH WEEK OF THE CLASS 5A IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON
Week 1 (August 29)
Dowling at Valley
Just three 5A teams won 10 games last season, and these were two of them. Honestly, though, it really doesn’t matter, as the Maroons and Tigers are arguably the best rivalry in Iowa when you consider the kind of talent they put out on the field each season.
Week 2 (September 5)
Iowa City Liberty at Southeast Polk
The other team to win 10 games a season ago? Not the Rams but the Lightning, who pushed the eventual state champs to the wire in the semifinals. Iowa City Liberty returns quarterback Reece Rettig while Southeast Polk will be breaking in several new faces in key places.
Week 3 (September 12)
Waukee at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Beckett Bakker is set to start for a fourth season at quarterback, which is honestly crazy at the 5A level. He had his best season a year ago, throwing for nearly 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns against just two interceptions.
Week 4 (September 19)
Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial
Another created rivalry game thanks to Ankeny growing like crazy. The Jaguars secured a convincing 31-10 victory a year ago, halting a three-game run by the Hawks in the series. Ankeny Centennial leads overall, 9-5.
Week 5 (September 26)
Iowa City Liberty at Iowa City West
Liberty has an incredibly difficult schedule to start with Cedar Falls, Southeast Polk, Linn-Mar and Johnston. What will they be like when they face off against intra-city rival Iowa City West? The Trojans will have had time to work out a new QB after the graduation of Jack Wallace.
Week 6 (October 3)
Pleasant Valley at Linn-Mar
Who will pick up the offense for Linn-Mar after the graduation of RB Dylan Muszynski? Tyree Alons had over 200 yards last year. Meanwhile, Pleasant Valley has a string of five consecutive winning seasons on the line but are also replacing plenty of production.
Week 7 (October 10)
Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Vernon Benda and LJ Nyenow Jr. are two of the top players in the Class of 2026. Benda threw for over 1,800 yards and Nyenow caught 37 passes for 724 and seven scores. Can that translate to more wins this year after Jefferson won its most games since 2015?
Week 8 (October 17)
Waukee at Waukee Northwest
Bakker and Waukee Northwest’s Mack Heitland combined for 69 points last year, as the Warriors won 40-29 thanks to a 21-point fourth. The two have played just twice all-time, with the Wolves winning the first meeting, 20-17.
Week 9 (October 24)
Urbandale at Indianola
How will Indianola hold up through eight weeks of 5A action after a solid season at 4A? By this time following games with the likes of Valley and Ankeny Centennial, we should know.