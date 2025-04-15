High School

Iowa high school football: Week-by-week top game in Class 2A

Here is one key game each week of the season in Class 2A football in Iowa

Dana Becker

West Lyon won a state football championship last fall.
Here is a look at one key game each week of the upcoming Iowa high school football season for Class 2A. The season kicks off on August 29 and runs through October before the playoffs start.

KEY GAME EACH WEEK OF THE CLASS 2A IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON

Week 1 (August 29)

Iowa City Regina at Wilton

These two met twice last year with both teams in 1A, as the Regals took the first, 20-8, but the Beavers won the second in the playoffs, 21-14, to advance to the state semifinals. That marked the first win in the series by Wilton in 15 meetings. 

Week 2 (September 5)

West Lyon at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

The defending state champions will be looking to continue their winning ways against the Lions, who they rolled through last year, 41-7. That win snapped a three-game run in the series by Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. 

Week 3 (September 12)

Jaxx DeJean
OABCIG at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Super prospect Jaxx DeJean will try to lead the Falcons to a key early season win against the Nighthawks, who have won just five games since going 12-1 back in 2021. DeJean is the brother of current Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean and holds numerous Power 5 offers.

Week 4 (September 19)

PCM at Pella Christian

The Mustangs were untouchable a season ago until a crushing loss in the state semifinals. Part of their perfect regular season run included a 59-7 thrashing of Pella Christian, so you can bet the Eagles will be looking for payback as they had won three in a row over PCM.

Week 5 (September 26)

Van Meter at Clarinda

The legendary run of state titles for the Bulldogs came to an end in the semis last fall, but Van Meter will be looking to start up a new run. They have won all four meetings with Clarinda, but the Cardinals showed promise last year, going 6-3.

Week 6 (October 3)

Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake at Carroll Kuemper

Returning quarterback Brock Badding and the Knights have plenty of weapons to test Spirit Lake, who made a run to the state finals last year before falling to West Lyon. 

Week 7 (October 10)

North Fayette Valley at Forest City

The TigerHawks had one of the biggest single-season jumps in terms of wins, going from 3-6 in 2023 to 9-2 last year. Now, the goal is to keep it going. Part of that process will include contending for a district title, which Forest City will also have its sights set on.

Week 8 (October 17)

Sheldon at Cherokee

The Braves have showed continued improvement each season, with hopes being this one is the best yet. Quarterback Jaxon Paulsrud gives them a chance in a very tough district, as this Week 8 contest could be the difference in where they wind up.

