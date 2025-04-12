Iowa high school football: Week-by-week top game in Class 4A
Here is a look at one key game each week of the upcoming Iowa high school football season for Class 4A. The season kicks off on August 29 and runs through October before the playoffs start.
KEY GAME EACH WEEK OF THE CLASS 4A IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON
Week 1 (August 29)
North Polk at Lewis Central
The defending state champions will be put to the test right off the bat, as the Titans are always in contention. Lewis Central has four straight seasons of at least 10 wins, and six of the last seven overall. Both will be breaking in several new faces in key places.
Week 2 (September 5)
Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier
An early playoff exit will have only pushed Western Dubuque during the offseason, as the Bobcats feature top rusher Drew Bergfeld back in the mix. Xavier, meanwhile, was knocked off by Western Dubuque last year, 21-17, but rebounded to reach the state quarters.
Week 3 (September 12)
Pella at North Scott
There will be plenty of change around the camp of the defending state runner-up Dutch, as Pella comes in off its best season since 2017. They also have a title-game rematch the next week, so the focus on North Scott will need to be there. Like Pella, the Lancers are also reloading but return leading rusher Evan Kruse and star receiver Emmanuel Diers.
Week 4 (September 19)
North Polk at Pella
Last year, North Polk won its first state title over Pella, 24-14. Look for Emmanuel Diers to have a big game as the Dutch continue to break in some new players. North Polk has won the last two meetings after Pella won four from 2016-21.
Week 5 (September 26)
Mason City at Waverly-Shell Rock
Former University of Northern Iowa standout Cal Twait, the son of coaching royalty in Duane and Kevin Twait, gets his first taste of district action as a head coach with the Go-Hawks.
Week 6 (October 3)
Fort Dodge at Spencer
These two have been district rivals since the creation of the new 4A. The Dodgers put together a breakout season a year ago behind quarterback Tru McBride, as all-stater and standout wrestler Dreshaun Ross missed the season.
Week 7 (October 10)
Gilbert at Ballard
The Bombers have been close to a big season in recent years, could this be the time? Gilbert will be without the services of star Will Hawthrone, as he has used up his eligibility and is headed to Iowa State. Jude Gibson is ready to make a name for himself this season.
Week 8 (October 17)
Lewis Central at ADM
This one will likely determine the district champion, as both should be primed for a playoff push to follow what will no doubt be a battle to the end. ADM features dual-threat QB Hudson Shull, who had over 1,300 yards passing and almost 1,200 yards rushing.
Week 9 (October 24)
Cedar Rapids Washington at Waterloo East
Washington won three games last year in 5A, but will they instantly become contenders in 4A? Following eight weeks of action, this one could be key in determining their postseason fate.