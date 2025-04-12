High School

Iowa high school football: Week-by-week top game in Class 4A

Here is one key game each week of the season in Class 4A football in Iowa

Emmanuel Diers and Pella have some key games on the schedule for 2025.
Emmanuel Diers and Pella have some key games on the schedule for 2025. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at one key game each week of the upcoming Iowa high school football season for Class 4A. The season kicks off on August 29 and runs through October before the playoffs start.

KEY GAME EACH WEEK OF THE CLASS 4A IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON

Week 1 (August 29)

North Polk at Lewis Central

The defending state champions will be put to the test right off the bat, as the Titans are always in contention. Lewis Central has four straight seasons of at least 10 wins, and six of the last seven overall. Both will be breaking in several new faces in key places.

Week 2 (September 5)

Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids Xavier

An early playoff exit will have only pushed Western Dubuque during the offseason, as the Bobcats feature top rusher Drew Bergfeld back in the mix. Xavier, meanwhile, was knocked off by Western Dubuque last year, 21-17, but rebounded to reach the state quarters.

Week 3 (September 12)

Pella at North Scott

There will be plenty of change around the camp of the defending state runner-up Dutch, as Pella comes in off its best season since 2017. They also have a title-game rematch the next week, so the focus on North Scott will need to be there. Like Pella, the Lancers are also reloading but return leading rusher Evan Kruse and star receiver Emmanuel Diers. 

Week 4 (September 19)

Iowa high school football
After meeting for the Class 4A title a year ago, Pella and North Polk collide in Week 4. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Polk at Pella

Last year, North Polk won its first state title over Pella, 24-14. Look for Emmanuel Diers to have a big game as the Dutch continue to break in some new players. North Polk has won the last two meetings after Pella won four from 2016-21.

Week 5 (September 26)

Mason City at Waverly-Shell Rock

Former University of Northern Iowa standout Cal Twait, the son of coaching royalty in Duane and Kevin Twait, gets his first taste of district action as a head coach with the Go-Hawks.

Week 6 (October 3)

Fort Dodge at Spencer

These two have been district rivals since the creation of the new 4A. The Dodgers put together a breakout season a year ago behind quarterback Tru McBride, as all-stater and standout wrestler Dreshaun Ross missed the season. 

Week 7 (October 10)

Gilbert at Ballard

The Bombers have been close to a big season in recent years, could this be the time? Gilbert will be without the services of star Will Hawthrone, as he has used up his eligibility and is headed to Iowa State. Jude Gibson is ready to make a name for himself this season.

Week 8 (October 17)

Hudson Shull
Hudson Shull and ADM have some interesting games lined up for 2025. / Sean Cordy/Special to Dallas County News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis Central at ADM

This one will likely determine the district champion, as both should be primed for a playoff push to follow what will no doubt be a battle to the end. ADM features dual-threat QB Hudson Shull, who had over 1,300 yards passing and almost 1,200 yards rushing.

Week 9 (October 24)

Cedar Rapids Washington at Waterloo East

Washington won three games last year in 5A, but will they instantly become contenders in 4A? Following eight weeks of action, this one could be key in determining their postseason fate.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

