Iowa High School Girls Basketball Standout Lands At Northern Iowa

A former Iowa high school girls basketball standout will remain in-state after entering the transfer portal.

Callie Levin, a graduate of Solon High School, announced she has committed to the University of Northern Iowa to continue her basketball career. Levin played two seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“We are so excited to add Callie to our Panther family,” Northern Iowa head women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren said in a press release from the school. “She is a perfect fit with the rest of our returning roster. Callie is a three-level scorer who also has the ability to defend multiple positions.

“She is a natural leader, born competitor and plays with a passion Panther fans are going to love.”

Callie Levin Was Standout At Solon, Led Team To State Championship

Levin was a standout at Solon, scoring 1,984 points while impacting the game on both ends of the floor. She earned Miss Iowa Basketball honors and was the USA TODAY Iowa Player of the Year as a senior when she posted 22 points, seven rebounds, almost five steals and 4.5 assists per game.

With Levin at the controls, the Spartans captured the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Championship in Class 3A, as she earned all-tournament honors and was named the tournament’s top producer.

Levin holds the career and single-season 3-point records at Solon while earning multiple first team all-state accolades. She was a four-time conference player of the year.

Former Iowa High School Girls Basketball Standout Played Two Seasons With Hawkeyes

With the Hawkeyes, Levin made 29 appearances, including in 19 games this past season. She averaged just over six minutes per game, scoring 23 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists this year for Iowa.