Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Dec. 23:
Class 5A
1. Johnston (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A win over West Des Moines Dowling solidified the Dragons atop the poll.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Maroons were right there with Johnston, falling by eight points on the road. They also have wins over Waukee Northwest, Valley and Waukee.
3. Waukee Northwest (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Wolves have a nice win over Centennial around losses to Dowling and Johnston.
4. Ankeny Centennial (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The two losses for the Jaguars have been by a combined five points to Waukee Northwest and Dowling, as they just knocked off Cedar Rapids Prairie on the road.
5. Davenport North (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Wildcats have scored at least 69 in their four wins.
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A tough four-point loss before break to Centennial spoiled a perfect 2024.
7. Bettendorf (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Bulldogs opened with four straight wins before a loss to Davenport North.
8. Waukee (5-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Nobody has been tested like the Warriors in 2024, facing Johnston, Dowling, Waukee Northwest and Valley.
9. Pleasant Valley (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Averaging just over 60 per game, offense is not a problem for these Spartans.
10. Iowa City West (7-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Trojans finished off the month strong with a big win over Iowa City High.
Class 4A
1. North Polk (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Perennial state contenders, this group of Comets look to have it all in the early going.
2. Central DeWitt (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Two wins over 5A programs Iowa City High and Davenport North have forced people to take notice.
3. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A lone loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie kept the Crusaders from finishing 2024 perfect.
4. Norwalk (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warriors have been busy, playing 10 games already.
5. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Allowing just 35 points per game, these Go-Hawks know how to play defense.
6. Sioux Center (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Other than a five-point loss at Central Lyon, the Warriors have been strong.
7. Maquoketa (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The last four games have been dominating performances by the Cardinals.
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Six straight wins have come since a loss to North Polk.
9. Pella (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Tested early by North Polk and Norwalk, the Dutch have reeled off five in a row.
10. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A strong close to December saw the Saints win four in a row.
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Mustangs hold a win over Estherville-Lincoln Central and have rebounded since a loss to Prairie to win seven in a row.
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Winners of seven in a row, the Midgets have looked great in wins over Algona and Newell-Fonda.
3. Forest City (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Indians are winning by almost 30 points per game with a showdown vs. Algona Bishop Garrigan on the horizon.
4. Spirit Lake (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
With a win over Cherokee to conclude 2024, the Indians are looking primed for a deep postseason run.
5. Williamsburg (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Raiders have bounced back nicely since a loss to Mount Vernon, winning three in a row.
6. Dubuque Wahlert (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A big January looms for Wahlert, who ended December with a nice win over Dubuque Senior.
7. Roland-Story (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Only a tough loss at Gilbert has the Norsemen from perfection.
8. Cherokee (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Braves have been tested this year, but continue to come out on top until a tough loss to Spirit Lake.
9. PCM (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Mustangs were downed by North Mahaska earlier this month, rebounding to win two straight in convincing fashion.
10. Des Moines Christian (6-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
After starting the year 0-3, the Lions have reeled off six straight.
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Scoring 61.5 a night while allowing just 32 is going to rest in many, many wins, which is what the Rockets continue to do.
2. Iowa City Regina (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Regals escaped vs. Tipton to close out 2024 after winning with ease the previous seven times.
3. Hinton (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
With an average margin of victory of 32.5 points, it is no wonder why Hinton is high on this list.
4. North Mahaska (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warhawks have a showdown with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont coming up.
5. MVAOCOU (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Rams will play Cherokee and Woodbine in the coming weeks in what should be interesting games.
6. Rock Valley (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Scoring 76 a night, Rock Valley can score in bunches and with a variety of different players.
7. Denver (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Denver plays close games, but through the first two months, they have won them all.
8. Central Lyon (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
After falling to Hinton by seven, the Lions bounced back by downing Unity Christian.
9. Treynor (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
An out-of-state loss has not derailed the Cardinals, who are looking strong so far.
10. Maquoketa Valley (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Wildcats knocked off defending 1A state champion North Linn and also own wins over Springville and Alburnett.
Class 1A
1. Newell-Fonda (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Perennial state contenders, the Mustangs handled Bishop Garrigan and have only lost to Estherville-Lincoln Central this year.
2. Algona Bishop Garrigan (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Three straight by the Golden Bears includes a win over intra-city rival Algona by nine.
3. North Linn (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A lengthy win streak came to an end for the defending champs, as they fell to Maquoketa Valley.
4. Council Bluffs St. Albert (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Saintes will play Sioux City Bishop Heelan over Christmas break in what should be a fun showdown before opening 2025 with Newell-Fonda.
5. Riceville (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
After falling to North Linn to being the year, the Wildcats have steamrolled their last six opponents.
6. Mount Ayr (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Through eight games, the Raiders hold a plus-32 margin of victory.
7. Woodbine (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Tigers play MVAOCOU in January in what should be their toughest challenge of the year.
8. Springville (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Orioles have been tested with games vs. North Linn and Maquoketa Valley.
9. Saint Ansgar (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Saints will look to rebound in January after falling to Hampton-Dumont/CAL to end 2024.
10. Holy Trinity (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Crusaders have been in several close games, earning five wins by 10 points or fewer.