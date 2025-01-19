Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 20:
Class 5A
1. Johnston (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Dragons continue piling up wins, adding Waukee Northwest and Ankeny to the list.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (12-2)
Previous rank: 2
Seven straight for the Maroons since a loss to Johnston, who just so happens to be on the schedule for this week.
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-1)
Previous rank: 4
Along with blitzing Dubuque Hempstead, the Hawks posted an eight-point win over Iowa City West this past week.
4. Pleasant Valley (9-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Spartans held North Scott and Davenport West to 47 combined points in two wins.
5. Waukee Northwest (11-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Wolves were the latest 5A contender to fall to Johnston, bouncing back with a 20-point win at West Des Moines Valley.
6. Davenport North (9-3)
Previous rank: 7
It was a big week for Davenport North, as two players were nominated for McDonald’s All-American and they won two games.
7. Ankeny Centennial (8-5)
Previous rank: 6
The Jaguars handled business vs. Urbandale before falling by seven to Dowling.
8. Cedar Falls (10-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers bounced back with wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Linn-Mar.
9. Bettendorf (9-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Bulldogs were done in by Central DeWitt before crushing Davenport Central, 58-11.
10. Iowa City Liberty (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Winners of two in a row and six of seven, Liberty handled Waterloo West, 79-46.
Class 4A
1. North Polk (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Comets will close out this week with a featured matchup against Ankeny Centennial.
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (12-1)
Previous rank: 2
Make it nine in a row for the Go-Hawks, who held both opponents this week under 34 points.
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-2)
Previous rank: 3
We will see how the Mustangs match up with Ankeny this week when the two square off.
4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (11-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Crusaders showed how dominant they can be, blasting Council Bluffs Jefferson and Lincoln.
5. Norwalk (12-1)
Previous rank: 5
The next three games will test Norwalk, as they face Carlisle, Ames and Pella.
6. Maquoketa (12-0)
Previous rank: 6
Nobody can score on the Cardinals, as they held Camanche to 22 and rolled Monticello.
7. Central DeWitt (11-1)
Previous rank: 7
Nobody has scored over 38 on the Sabers since the calendar turned to 2025.
8. Carlisle (11-2)
Previous rank: 9
Make it six straight for the Wildcats, as they got by Carroll, 54-39.
9. Sioux Center (11-2)
Previous rank: 10
After stepping out of state to face a team in South Dakota, Sioux Center crushed Okoboji, 74-44.
10. Pella (11-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Dutch had their nine-game win streak snapped by Dallas Center-Grimes.
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (13-1)
Previous rank: 1
Make it 11 in a row for the Mustangs, who just keep pushing towards the postseason.
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (13-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Midgets have not lost since late in November, picking up a 47-21 win over Spirit Lake.
3. Forest City (15-0)
Previous rank: 3
These Indians play tough defense, holding Eagle Grove and Garner-Hayfield/Ventura to 60 points combined.
4. Dubuque Wahlert (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
It was a big week for Wahlert, as they took on some 5A heavyweights.
5. Des Moines Christian (11-3)
Previous rank: 7
Make it 11 straight for the Lions, who are unbeaten since December 6.
6. Williamsburg (12-2)
Previous rank: 8
Five in a row for the Raiders, who are hitting their stride at the right time.
7. Spirit Lake (11-3)
Previous rank: 4
It was a tough week for the Indians, as they fell to Rock Valley and Estherville-LC.
8. PCM (13-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Mustangs held two teams to under 22 points this past week.
9. Cherokee (10-2)
Previous rank: 10
Cherokee survived a scare vs. MOC-Floyd Valley before blowing out Boyden-Hull.
10. Harlan (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Cyclones have lost just once since early December to Council Bluffs St. Albert
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14-0)
Previous rank: 1
Fourteen up, 14 down for the Rockets, who are allowing just 32 points per game.
2. Hinton (15-0)
Previous rank: 2
One of the toughest games of the year for Hinton is up when they host Cherokee this week.
3. North Mahaska (13-1)
Previous rank: 3
Opponents are averaging under 28 points per game against North Mahaska, a number nobody has even reached in four straight games.
4. Rock Valley (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Rockets flexed their might in a 26-point win over Spirit Lake on the road.
5. Iowa City Regina (11-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Regals survived a tough test with Mid-Prairie, 59-49.
6. Denver (12-0)
Previous rank: 6
Following a close win over Aplington-Parkersburg, the Cyclones crushed Dike-New Hartford.
7. Treynor (11-1)
Previous rank: 7
Still only an out-of-state loss has derailed the Cardinals, who rolled this past week to two wins.
8. Maquoketa Valley (14-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Wildcats have some key games on the horizon including a rematch with North Linn.
9. MVAOCOU (13-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Rams allowed 60 total points in three wins this past week.
10. Central Lyon (10-3)
Previous rank: 10
Three in a row now for Central Lyon, as they handled MOC-Floyd Valley.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
Teams continue to fail to test St. Albert, who put up 73 on Red Oak.
2. Newell-Fonda (8-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Mustangs showed once again why they are queens of the TLC, rolling West Bend-Mallard. They will face Estherville-LC on Monday for a second time..
3. North Linn (13-1)
Previous rank: 3
Six straight for the Lynx, who are definitely eyeing that Jan. 31 rematch with Maquoketa Valley.
4. Riceville (12-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Wildcats have not lost since a Nov. 30 one-point setback to North Linn.
5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (12-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Golden Bears have reeled off five straight wins, all by double-digits.
6. Mount Ayr (14-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Raiders are allowing just 34 points per game and hold a win-margin of over 29.
7. Lynnville-Sully (12-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Hawks handled business, stretching their win streak to eight.
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-1)
Previous ranked: 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard survived CAM, winning 44-37.
9. Springville (10-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Orioles had no trouble with Central Elkader after getting by Easton Valley in a defensive slugfest.
10. East Buchanan (9-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Buccaneers have played some tough teams, winning all their other games this year.