Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class

Kinzee Hinders and Newell-Fonda are one of the top teams in Class 1A once again this year.
Kinzee Hinders and Newell-Fonda are one of the top teams in Class 1A once again this year.

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 20:

Class 5A

1. Johnston (13-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Dragons continue piling up wins, adding Waukee Northwest and Ankeny to the list.

2. West Des Moines Dowling (12-2)

Previous rank: 2

Seven straight for the Maroons since a loss to Johnston, who just so happens to be on the schedule for this week.

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-1)

Previous rank: 4

Along with blitzing Dubuque Hempstead, the Hawks posted an eight-point win over Iowa City West this past week.

4. Pleasant Valley (9-3)

Previous rank: 5

The Spartans held North Scott and Davenport West to 47 combined points in two wins.

5. Waukee Northwest (11-3)

Previous rank: 3

The Wolves were the latest 5A contender to fall to Johnston, bouncing back with a 20-point win at West Des Moines Valley.

6. Davenport North (9-3)

Previous rank: 7

It was a big week for Davenport North, as two players were nominated for McDonald’s All-American and they won two games. 

7. Ankeny Centennial (8-5)

Previous rank: 6

The Jaguars handled business vs. Urbandale before falling by seven to Dowling.

8. Cedar Falls (10-3)

Previous rank: 8

The Tigers bounced back with wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Linn-Mar.

9. Bettendorf (9-3)

Previous rank: 9

The Bulldogs were done in by Central DeWitt before crushing Davenport Central, 58-11.

10. Iowa City Liberty (9-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Winners of two in a row and six of seven, Liberty handled Waterloo West, 79-46.

Class 4A

1. North Polk (13-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Comets will close out this week with a featured matchup against Ankeny Centennial.

2. Waverly-Shell Rock (12-1)

Previous rank: 2

Make it nine in a row for the Go-Hawks, who held both opponents this week under 34 points.

3. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-2)

Previous rank: 3

We will see how the Mustangs match up with Ankeny this week when the two square off.

4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (11-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Crusaders showed how dominant they can be, blasting Council Bluffs Jefferson and Lincoln.

5. Norwalk (12-1)

Previous rank: 5

The next three games will test Norwalk, as they face Carlisle, Ames and Pella.

6. Maquoketa (12-0)

Previous rank: 6

Nobody can score on the Cardinals, as they held Camanche to 22 and rolled Monticello.

7. Central DeWitt (11-1)

Previous rank: 7

Nobody has scored over 38 on the Sabers since the calendar turned to 2025.

8. Carlisle (11-2)

Previous rank: 9

Make it six straight for the Wildcats, as they got by Carroll, 54-39.

9. Sioux Center (11-2)

Previous rank: 10

After stepping out of state to face a team in South Dakota, Sioux Center crushed Okoboji, 74-44.

10. Pella (11-3)

Previous rank: 8

The Dutch had their nine-game win streak snapped by Dallas Center-Grimes. 

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon (13-1)

Previous rank: 1

Make it 11 in a row for the Mustangs, who just keep pushing towards the postseason. 

2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (13-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Midgets have not lost since late in November, picking up a 47-21 win over Spirit Lake.

3. Forest City (15-0)

Previous rank: 3

These Indians play tough defense, holding Eagle Grove and Garner-Hayfield/Ventura to 60 points combined. 

4. Dubuque Wahlert (10-1)

Previous rank: 5

It was a big week for Wahlert, as they took on some 5A heavyweights. 

5. Des Moines Christian (11-3)

Previous rank: 7

Make it 11 straight for the Lions, who are unbeaten since December 6.

6. Williamsburg (12-2)

Previous rank: 8

Five in a row for the Raiders, who are hitting their stride at the right time. 

7. Spirit Lake (11-3)

Previous rank: 4

It was a tough week for the Indians, as they fell to Rock Valley and Estherville-LC.

8. PCM (13-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Mustangs held two teams to under 22 points this past week.

9. Cherokee (10-2)

Previous rank: 10

Cherokee survived a scare vs. MOC-Floyd Valley before blowing out Boyden-Hull.

10. Harlan (9-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Cyclones have lost just once since early December to Council Bluffs St. Albert

Class 2A

1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14-0)

Previous rank: 1

Fourteen up, 14 down for the Rockets, who are allowing just 32 points per game.

2. Hinton (15-0)

Previous rank: 2

One of the toughest games of the year for Hinton is up when they host Cherokee this week.

3. North Mahaska (13-1)

Previous rank: 3

Opponents are averaging under 28 points per game against North Mahaska, a number nobody has even reached in four straight games. 

4. Rock Valley (10-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Rockets flexed their might in a 26-point win over Spirit Lake on the road.

5. Iowa City Regina (11-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Regals survived a tough test with Mid-Prairie, 59-49.

6. Denver (12-0)

Previous rank: 6

Following a close win over Aplington-Parkersburg, the Cyclones crushed Dike-New Hartford.

7. Treynor (11-1)

Previous rank: 7

Still only an out-of-state loss has derailed the Cardinals, who rolled this past week to two wins.

8. Maquoketa Valley (14-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Wildcats have some key games on the horizon including a rematch with North Linn.

9. MVAOCOU (13-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Rams allowed 60 total points in three wins this past week.

10. Central Lyon (10-3)

Previous rank: 10

Three in a row now for Central Lyon, as they handled MOC-Floyd Valley.

Class 1A

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (13-0)

Previous rank: 1

Teams continue to fail to test St. Albert, who put up 73 on Red Oak.

2. Newell-Fonda (8-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Mustangs showed once again why they are queens of the TLC, rolling West Bend-Mallard. They will face Estherville-LC on Monday for a second time..

3. North Linn (13-1)

Previous rank: 3

Six straight for the Lynx, who are definitely eyeing that Jan. 31 rematch with Maquoketa Valley.

4. Riceville (12-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Wildcats have not lost since a Nov. 30 one-point setback to North Linn.

5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (12-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Golden Bears have reeled off five straight wins, all by double-digits. 

6. Mount Ayr (14-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Raiders are allowing just 34 points per game and hold a win-margin of over 29.

7. Lynnville-Sully (12-3)

Previous rank: 7

The Hawks handled business, stretching their win streak to eight.

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (10-1)

Previous ranked: 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard survived CAM, winning 44-37.

9. Springville (10-3)

Previous rank: 9

The Orioles had no trouble with Central Elkader after getting by Easton Valley in a defensive slugfest.

10. East Buchanan (9-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Buccaneers have played some tough teams, winning all their other games this year.

