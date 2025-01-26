Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 27:
Class 5A
1. Johnston (15-0)
Previous rank: 1
A second win over Dowling solidified the No. 1 ranking for the Dragons, who open next month with Ankeny Centennial.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (14-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Maroons had control vs. Johnston for much of the game before a late rally by the Dragons led to a win.
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-1)
Previous rank: 3
Averaging over 70 per game, the Hawks have a key stretch coming up with Cedar Falls, Iowa City High and Dubuque Wahlert.
4. Pleasant Valley (11-3)
Previous rank: 4
Defense continues to be the name of the game for the Spartans, who allowed just 36 combined points in two wins last week.
5. Waukee Northwest (13-3)
Previous rank: 5
Three straight for the Wolves since a loss to Johnston, including wins over Waukee and Southeast Polk.
6. Davenport North (11-3)
Previous rank: 6
A 22-point win over Valley helped North extend its win streak to six in a row.
7. Ankeny Centennial (10-5)
Previous rank: 7
The Jaguars handled 4A’s top team in North Polk as they prepare for a showdown with Johnston next month.
8. Bettendorf (12-3)
Previous rank: 9
All signs point to a matchup with Pleasant Valley in February.
9. Iowa City Liberty (13-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Lightning have now won six straight including wins over Cedar Falls and Waukee.
10. Iowa City High (11-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Little Hawks are 6-2 since late in December, losing two close games to Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Wahlert.
Class 4A
1. North Polk (15-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Comets stepped up to take on 5A ranked Ankeny Centennial, suffering their first loss of the season in the process.
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (14-2)
Previous rank: 2
After falling to Keokuk, the Go-Hawks bounced back with wins over Nevada and Gilbert.
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-3)
Previous rank: 3
Like North Polk, the Mustangs challenged 5A heavyweight Ankeny, suffering their first loss in 2025.
4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (13-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Crusaders have reeled off four straight, all but at least 20 points, since a loss to Dowling.
5. Norwalk (15-1)
Previous rank: 5
Norwalk had no trouble sweeping a big week, taking out Carlisle, Ames and Pella.
6. Maquoketa (14-1)
Previous rank: 6
Just like others in 4A, the Cardinals took on a 5A contender in Iowa City Liberty, falling by a single point.
7. Central DeWitt (12-1)
Previous rank: 7
Five straight since a loss to Maquoketa include several easy wins during that stretch.
8. Sioux Center (14-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Warriors have not lost in their last five, setting up a big week with games vs. Central Lyon and West Lyon.
9. Carlisle (12-3)
Previous rank: 8
Long win streak came to an end at the hands of Norwalk, 60-45.
10. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Since a loss to North Polk, the Saints have won four straight and are 6-1 over their last seven.
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon (15-1)
Previous rank: 1
Still unbeaten in 2025, the Mustangs just keep adding win after win after win.
2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-2)
Previous rank: 2
Pushed to the limits, the Midgets came out on top vs. Storm Lake, 57-54.
3. Forest City (17-0)
Previous rank: 3
Nobody has beat the Indians yet, but they will be tested here coming up with dates against Waverly-Shell Rock and Bishop Garrigan again.
4. Des Moines Christian (13-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Lions have not lost since an early December setback to Dallas Center-Grimes.
5. Williamsburg (13-2)
Previous rank: 6
A softball powerhouse, the Raiders are making a statement on the basketball court too.
6. PCM (14-2)
Previous rank: 8
The win streak is up to five now after a perfect week.
7. Cherokee (12-2)
Previous rank: 9
Revenge was on the mind in a 12-point win over Spirit Lake for the fourth straight win by the Braves.
8. Harlan (12-3)
Previous rank: 10
The Cyclones scored easy wins over Carroll Kuemper, Blair and Underwood.
9. Dubuque Wahlert (12-2)
Previous rank: 4
After a loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier, Wahlert bounced back, rolling Dubuque Senior and Davenport West.
10. Algona (13-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Bulldogs have won eight in a row since a loss to Algona Bishop Garrigan before Christmas.
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (16-0)
Previous rank: 1
Sixteen up, 16 down for the Rockets, who are allowing just over 30 points per game.
2. Hinton (16-0)
Previous rank: 2
Outside of a couple games, Hinton has had little trouble with the opposition.
3. Rock Valley (13-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Rockets continue to shoot for state, blasting opponent after opponent.
4. Iowa City Regina (14-1)
Previous rank: 5
After clipping two opponents, the Regals rolled last week over Wilton and Durant.
5. North Mahaska (14-2)
Previous rank: 3
Montezuma stunned North Mahaska, scoring an eight-point victory to snap its six-game win streak.
6. MVAOCOU (16-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Rams were clipped at Cherokee earlier this month and have since won eight in a row.
7. Central Lyon (12-3)
Previous rank: 10
Five straight now for Central Lyon, who has games with Sioux Center and Spirit Lake on the horizon.
8. Denver (15-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Cyclones came up short vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, seeing a 15-game win streak get snapped.
9. Treynor (13-2)
Previous rank: 7
Still only an out-of-state loss has derailed the Cardinals, who rolled this past week to two wins.
10. Maquoketa Valley (16-0)
Previous rank: 8
Nobody has topped them yet, as they continue to gain win after win after win.
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (15-1)
Previous rank: 1
St. Albert moved up to challenge Carroll, falling for the first time this year by one.
2. Newell-Fonda (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Mustangs continue to cruise and should have no real challenge until the postseason gets here.
3. North Linn (14-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Lynx are allowing just 35 points per game, a number only one team has hit in the last four.
4. Riceville (15-1)
Previous rank: 4
Fifteen straight wins for the Wildcats, who hold a 25-point margin of victory.
5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (15-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Golden Bears have now won eight straight since a loss to Forest City.
6. Mount Ayr (17-0)
Previous rank: 6
Seventeen up, 17 down for the Raiders, who have just four games left on the schedule.
7. Montezuma (11-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Big week for the Braves included a win over North Mahaska, making it five straight.
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (13-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Rebels have now won eight straight since a late December setback.
9. Riverside (14-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Five straight since a setback to Treynor for the Bulldogs, who have a rematch set for the coming week.
10. Harris-Lake Park (13-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Seven in a row for H-LP, as they have a strong chance to make it 13 before the postseason.