Iowa high school girls basketball state rankings by class

Check out the Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball teams from Class 5A to 1A

Dana Becker

Johnston's Ari Phillips (14) drives past her Dowling defenders on her way to the paint on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Dowling Catholic High School.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school girls basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 27:

Class 5A

1. Johnston (15-0)

Previous rank: 1

A second win over Dowling solidified the No. 1 ranking for the Dragons, who open next month with Ankeny Centennial.

2. West Des Moines Dowling (14-3)

Previous rank: 2

The Maroons had control vs. Johnston for much of the game before a late rally by the Dragons led to a win.

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-1)

Previous rank: 3

Averaging over 70 per game, the Hawks have a key stretch coming up with Cedar Falls, Iowa City High and Dubuque Wahlert.

4. Pleasant Valley (11-3)

Previous rank: 4

Defense continues to be the name of the game for the Spartans, who allowed just 36 combined points in two wins last week.

5. Waukee Northwest (13-3)

Previous rank: 5

Three straight for the Wolves since a loss to Johnston, including wins over Waukee and Southeast Polk.

6. Davenport North (11-3)

Previous rank: 6

A 22-point win over Valley helped North extend its win streak to six in a row.

7. Ankeny Centennial (10-5)

Previous rank: 7

The Jaguars handled 4A’s top team in North Polk as they prepare for a showdown with Johnston next month.

8. Bettendorf (12-3)

Previous rank: 9

All signs point to a matchup with Pleasant Valley in February. 

9. Iowa City Liberty (13-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Lightning have now won six straight including wins over Cedar Falls and Waukee.

10. Iowa City High (11-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Little Hawks are 6-2 since late in December, losing two close games to Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Wahlert.

Class 4A

1. North Polk (15-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Comets stepped up to take on 5A ranked Ankeny Centennial, suffering their first loss of the season in the process.

2. Waverly-Shell Rock (14-2)

Previous rank: 2

After falling to Keokuk, the Go-Hawks bounced back with wins over Nevada and Gilbert.

3. Dallas Center-Grimes (12-3)

Previous rank: 3

Like North Polk, the Mustangs challenged 5A heavyweight Ankeny, suffering their first loss in 2025.

4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (13-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Crusaders have reeled off four straight, all but at least 20 points, since a loss to Dowling.

5. Norwalk (15-1)

Previous rank: 5

Norwalk had no trouble sweeping a big week, taking out Carlisle, Ames and Pella.

6. Maquoketa (14-1)

Previous rank: 6

Just like others in 4A, the Cardinals took on a 5A contender in Iowa City Liberty, falling by a single point.

7. Central DeWitt (12-1)

Previous rank: 7

Five straight since a loss to Maquoketa include several easy wins during that stretch.

8. Sioux Center (14-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Warriors have not lost in their last five, setting up a big week with games vs. Central Lyon and West Lyon.

9. Carlisle (12-3)

Previous rank: 8

Long win streak came to an end at the hands of Norwalk, 60-45.

10. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Since a loss to North Polk, the Saints have won four straight and are 6-1 over their last seven.

Class 3A

1. Mount Vernon (15-1)

Previous rank: 1

Still unbeaten in 2025, the Mustangs just keep adding win after win after win.

2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-2)

Previous rank: 2

Pushed to the limits, the Midgets came out on top vs. Storm Lake, 57-54.

3. Forest City (17-0)

Previous rank: 3

Nobody has beat the Indians yet, but they will be tested here coming up with dates against Waverly-Shell Rock and Bishop Garrigan again.

4. Des Moines Christian (13-3)

Previous rank: 5

The Lions have not lost since an early December setback to Dallas Center-Grimes.

5. Williamsburg (13-2)

Previous rank: 6

A softball powerhouse, the Raiders are making a statement on the basketball court too.

6. PCM (14-2)

Previous rank: 8

The win streak is up to five now after a perfect week.

7. Cherokee (12-2)

Previous rank: 9

Revenge was on the mind in a 12-point win over Spirit Lake for the fourth straight win by the Braves.

8. Harlan (12-3)

Previous rank: 10

The Cyclones scored easy wins over Carroll Kuemper, Blair and Underwood.

9. Dubuque Wahlert (12-2)

Previous rank: 4

After a loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier, Wahlert bounced back, rolling Dubuque Senior and Davenport West.

10. Algona (13-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Bulldogs have won eight in a row since a loss to Algona Bishop Garrigan before Christmas.

Class 2A

1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (16-0)

Previous rank: 1

Sixteen up, 16 down for the Rockets, who are allowing just over 30 points per game.

2. Hinton (16-0)

Previous rank: 2

Outside of a couple games, Hinton has had little trouble with the opposition.

3. Rock Valley (13-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Rockets continue to shoot for state, blasting opponent after opponent.

4. Iowa City Regina (14-1)

Previous rank: 5

After clipping two opponents, the Regals rolled last week over Wilton and Durant.

5. North Mahaska (14-2)

Previous rank: 3

Montezuma stunned North Mahaska, scoring an eight-point victory to snap its six-game win streak.

6. MVAOCOU (16-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Rams were clipped at Cherokee earlier this month and have since won eight in a row.

7. Central Lyon (12-3)

Previous rank: 10

Five straight now for Central Lyon, who has games with Sioux Center and Spirit Lake on the horizon.

8. Denver (15-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Cyclones came up short vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, seeing a 15-game win streak get snapped.

9. Treynor (13-2)

Previous rank: 7

Still only an out-of-state loss has derailed the Cardinals, who rolled this past week to two wins.

10. Maquoketa Valley (16-0)

Previous rank: 8

Nobody has topped them yet, as they continue to gain win after win after win.

Class 1A

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (15-1)

Previous rank: 1

St. Albert moved up to challenge Carroll, falling for the first time this year by one.

2. Newell-Fonda (10-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Mustangs continue to cruise and should have no real challenge until the postseason gets here.

3. North Linn (14-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Lynx are allowing just 35 points per game, a number only one team has hit in the last four.

4. Riceville (15-1)

Previous rank: 4

Fifteen straight wins for the Wildcats, who hold a 25-point margin of victory.

5. Algona Bishop Garrigan (15-2)

Previous rank: 5

The Golden Bears have now won eight straight since a loss to Forest City.

6. Mount Ayr (17-0)

Previous rank: 6

Seventeen up, 17 down for the Raiders, who have just four games left on the schedule.

7. Montezuma (11-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Big week for the Braves included a win over North Mahaska, making it five straight.

8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (13-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Rebels have now won eight straight since a late December setback.

9. Riverside (14-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Five straight since a setback to Treynor for the Bulldogs, who have a rematch set for the coming week.

10. Harris-Lake Park (13-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Seven in a row for H-LP, as they have a strong chance to make it 13 before the postseason.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

