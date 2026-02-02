Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
For the second time this season, Johnston and Dowling Catholic will square off, as the Maroons seek a matter of revenge with the Iowa high school girls basketball season winding down.
The Dragons claimed the Class 5A state championship last season with a win over Dowling Catholic, and handed the Maroons of one of their two losses earlier this year.
The Top 5 in the latest state power rankings remained the same with Johnston, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Dowling Catholic, Waukee Northwest and Maquoketa holding those spots.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Johnston (Class 5A, 16-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: The stage is set for a second showdown with Dowling Catholic for the Dragons.
2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 16-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The Crusaders had no trouble with Le Mars or Sergeant Bluff-Luton this past week.
3. Dowling Catholic (5A, 15-2)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: After blasting past Waukee, the Maroons get a second shot at Johnston.
4. Waukee Northwest (5A, 12-4)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: Three straight and seven of eight around a loss to Johnston for the Wolves.
5. Maquoketa (3A, 15-2)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: Make it 14 in a row for the Cardinals since a loss to 5A Iowa City Liberty.
6. Mount Vernon (3A, 16-2)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: Big win over Center Point-Urbana capped another strong week for the Mustangs.
7. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 14-2)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: The Mustangs took care of Ankeny on the road and followed it up with a dominating win over Newton.
8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 16-2)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: The Saintes are holding the opposition to just 38 points per game.
9. Carlisle (4A, 16-0)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: The Wildcats have an interesting matchup with North Polk on deck.
10. North Polk (4A, 15-2)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: Winners of 10 in a row, the Comets get a second crack at Carlisle next.
11. Clear Creek-Amana (4A, 15-0)
Previous Rank: No. 12
12. Newell-Fonda (1A, 15-1)
Previous Rank: No. 6
13. Denver (2A, 16-1)
Previous Rank: No. 13
14. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: No. 14
15. Norwalk (4A, 15-1)
Previous Rank: No. 15
16. Treynor (2A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: No. 16
17. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 16-2)
Previous Rank: No. 17
18. Des Moines Christian (3A, 16-2)
Previous Rank: No. 18
19. Hinton (2A, 14-1)
Previous Rank: No. 20
20. Cedar Falls (5A, 14-3)
Previous Rank: No. 23
21. Cedar Rapids Washington (5A, 12-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
22. West Des Moines Valley (5A, 9-7)
Previous Rank: No. 19
23. Iowa City High (5A, 14-4)
Previous Rank: No. 21
24. Iowa City West (5A, 12-5)
Previous Rank: No. 22
25. Central DeWitt (4A, 16-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 24 Ankeny; No. 25 Maquoketa Valley.