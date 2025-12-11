Iowa High School Girls Basketball: Two Incredible Performances

Last night @izzy_eisbach16 tied her school record of 51 pts scored in a game, set a new program record with 21 made FG & became our program’s all-time leader in career assists with 313. She also has surpassed 500 career rebounds. Congratulations, #15! @ighsau

