Iowa High School Girls Basketball: Two Incredible Performances
Winter weather has played havoc on the high school basketball scene in Iowa recently, but two girls players were able to put together incredible individual performances on the very same night.
On Tuesday, December 9 in two different Iowa high school gyms, Izzy Eisbach recorded a 50-point triple-double and Lindsey Haken put together a quadruple-double.
Izzy Eisbach With 51 Points, Tying Her Own School Record, In Triple-Double Performance
It was a monumental and historical night for Eisbach, as she finished with 51 points, 12 steals and 10 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. She also had three assists and blocked a shot in a 77-41 win over Lenox.
According to the Nodaway Valley girls basketball social media account, the point-total broke the school single-game record. Eisbach also set a new single-game record with 21 made field goals and became the program's career leader in assists with 313.
Eisbach, who has committed to play basketball at Northwest Missouri State, led the state in scoring last year.
Big Night For George-Little Rock's Lindsey Haken
Haken, a senior at George-Little Rock, scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in a 52-26 victory over Trinity Christian. She surpassed 1,000 career points last year and already holds the school’s single-game scoring record.
Eisbach and Nodaway Valley have gone 1-1 through two games this season, as they are scheduled to play host to Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday night and Atlantic on Saturday to conclude the week.
George-Little Rock is currently 5-0 and returns to the court Friday night at home vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan.
The numbers from Eisbach and Haken were reported to the Bound website, the official scoring site for Iowa high school athletics.