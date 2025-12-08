CIF-SS Basketball Wrap-Up: Future is Bright - Top Freshmen to Watch
This week's wrap-up covers the previous week of basketball, a look at the top freshmen in Southern California, and what December tournaments are worth keeping an eye on.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
- BOYS TOP 25 RANKINGS (Dec. 7)
Sierra Canyon and Santa Margarita each took its first loss of the season — both to the same team in Bishop McNamara (MD) in D.C.
Crean Lutheran, Harvard-Westlake, Corona Centennial and San Gabriel Academy rise after impressive play last week while Redondo Union, Crespi and JSerra drop a few spots.
UPDATE: Tyran Stokes makes debut for Rainier Beach (WA)
Village Christian, Bishop Montgomery and St. Bernard join the fold this week after quality wins or top-notch stretches of play.
'DIAPER DANDIES'
This year's high school basketball freshmen class is loaded, and there are some notable last names with rich basketball bloodlines, too.
Former NBA guards Cuttino Mobley and Will Conroy have sons Myles Mobley and Will Conroy Jr. at Village Christian. Austin Acy is the son of another former NBA'r in Quincy Acy.
Then there are standouts all by themselves including Long Beach Millikan's Quali Giran and Phillip Reed of Palisades.
Here is a LIST of the top freshmen to watch in SoCal this season.
JASON CROWE JR. RECORD WATCH
It's (most likely) happening Tuesday night. Inglewood High's Jason Crowe Jr., a 5-star basketball commit headed to Missouri is just 29 points away from being California's all-time leading scorer (3,659 points).
Crowe Jr. scored 41 points in Inglewood's 85-69 loss to Principia (MO) Saturday night. He's now within comfortable striking distance of history, and he'll do it in 100 games. It took Tounde Yessoufou 127 games to reach the top mark he set last year.
Yessoufou was a 4-year standout at Santa Maria St. Joseph and is now at Baylor.
JSERRA GIRLS MAKING NOISE
- GIRLS TOP 25 RANKINGS (Dec. 8)
Just 10 games into the tenure of head coach Rachael Ziemann, JSerra has announced itself as an Open Division candidate. The Lions rolled past San Clemente, upset Sage Hill, and then took down Sierra Canyon (without 5-star senior Jerzy Robinson) to make the finals at the Troy Warrior Way Hoops Classic. -Lance Smith
JSerra is 8-2 overall led by standouts Vivian Grenald, Rosie Santos and Kayla Rice.
