Iowa High School Girls State Soccer Champions Crowned In Thrilling Finishes

Three incredible games took place Saturday on the final day of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Soccer Tournament.

The event concluded from the Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa, battling severe weather that rolled through the area during the tournament.

Waukee Northwest captured the Class 3A title, North Polk won gold in Class 2A and Hudson was crowned the Class 1A champions.

Here are recaps from the championship games of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Soccer Tournament.

Class 3A Final: Waukee Northwest 2, West Des Moines Valley 1

Two first half goals by Cora Sundet off assists from Natalie Elliott were enough to carry Waukee Northwest to the Class 3A championship over West Des Moines Valley, 2-1.

Sundet found the back of the net in the 29th minute to make it 1-0 off a pass from Elliott, as the two connected just 73 seconds later to make it 2-0. The Tigers would get on the board just over two minutes later when Bryn Kenworthy scored.

Waukee Northwest concluded the season unbeaten, going 13-0-3. Elliott was named the captain of the all-tournament team, as teammates Grace Hummel, Izzy Simonini and Grace Thomason joined her.

From West Des Moines Valley, Sabrina Rogers and Olivia Rotich made the team. Ankeny Centennial’s Josie Ehlinger, Evie Boyle and Kayle Pezzetti, along with Linn-Mar’s Dreya Kern and Bettendorf’s Alivia Snow completed the squad.

Class 2A Final: North Polk 1, North Scott 0

A Madelyn Cory goal in the fifth minute was all that North Polk needed to take home the Class 2A championship, besting North Scott, 1-0.

Cory scored off an assist from Addison Finn, as the Comet defense silenced the Lancers for the rest of the match.

Earning captain status of the all-tournament team was Blythe Knight of North Polk, as Campbell Schulz, Finn and Cory joined her. North Scott’s Reese Barnett, Paige Coon and Camryn Jones also made the team.

Norwalk’s Pearl Brown and Olivia Welch, along with Rylee Renz from Dallas Center-Grimes and Anaka Ott of Waverly-Shell Rock rounded out the all-tournament squad.

Class 1A Final: Hudson 1, Denver 0

Regulation and two overtime sessions were not enough to determine the Class 1A state championship between Hudson and Denver.

But on penalty kicks, it was all Hudson, as they made four to secure the title.

Gia Baldiviezo, Taylor Davis, Charlee Austin and Taylor Junker were all successful, as Denver’s loan made penalty kick came from Bailey Mullihan.

Baldiviezo was the all-tournament team captain, with Taylor Davis and Callie Stickfort joining her. From Denver, Grace Mullihan and Addyson Shepard made the team.

Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Elanor Coughlin and Ellie Larmie, Emma Haan and Shelby Arkulari of Aplington-Parkersburg, Addy Oetker of Des Moines Christian and Stella Sornson of Treynor completed the team.