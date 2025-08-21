High School

Iowa High School Preseason Volleyball Rankings Revealed

Five teams start the prep volleyball season in the No. 1 spot

Waukee Northwest's Avery Vogt (5) sets the ball in the Class 5A state volleyball championship against Pleasant Valley Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
The preseason Iowa high school volleyball polls have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Earning the No. 1 positions in their respective classifications are Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Holy Trinity (1A).

While practice is in full-speed for teams around the state, the first official date of play is not until August 25. The state tournament takes place November 3-6 in Coralville from the Xtream Arena.

Here are the complete Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason volleyball rankings:

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION PRESEASON VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Pleasant Valley
  3. Waukee
  4. Ankeny Centennial
  5. Dowling Catholic
  6. Cedar Falls
  7. West Des Moines Valley
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Ankeny
  10. Bettendorf
  11. Iowa City High
  12. Iowa City Liberty
  13. Dubuque Senior
  14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  15. Johnston

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  3. Pella
  4. North Scott
  5. Norwalk
  6. MOC-Floyd Valley
  7. Bishop Heelan
  8. Sioux Center
  9. Ballard
  10. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  11. Nevada
  12. Bondurant-Farrar
  13. Dallas Center-Grimes
  14. ADM
  15. Knoxville

Class 3A

  1. Western Christian
  2. Carroll Kuemper
  3. Davenport Assumption
  4. Mid-Prairie
  5. West Delaware
  6. Humboldt
  7. Roland-Story
  8. Mount Vernon
  9. Wilton
  10. Clarinda
  11. Red Oak
  12. Cherokee
  13. Center Point-Urbana
  14. Anamosa
  15. Charles City

Class 2A

  1. Denver
  2. Hinton
  3. Union
  4. Iowa City Regina
  5. Grundy Center
  6. Dike-New Hartford
  7. Dyersville Beckman
  8. Jesup
  9. Riverside
  10. Aplington-Parkersburg
  11. Wapsie Valley
  12. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  13. Treynor
  14. Hudson
  15. Emmetsburg

Class 1A

  1. Holy Trinity
  2. North Tama
  3. Saint Ansgar
  4. Janesville
  5. Springville
  6. Dunkerton
  7. East Mills
  8. BCLUW
  9. Fremont-Mills
  10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  11. Sidney
  12. Southeast Warren
  13. Don Bosco
  14. Boyden-Hull
  15. Ankeny Christian

