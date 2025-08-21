Iowa High School Preseason Volleyball Rankings Revealed
Five teams start the prep volleyball season in the No. 1 spot
The preseason Iowa high school volleyball polls have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Earning the No. 1 positions in their respective classifications are Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Holy Trinity (1A).
While practice is in full-speed for teams around the state, the first official date of play is not until August 25. The state tournament takes place November 3-6 in Coralville from the Xtream Arena.
Here are the complete Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason volleyball rankings:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION PRESEASON VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Pleasant Valley
- Waukee
- Ankeny Centennial
- Dowling Catholic
- Cedar Falls
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City West
- Ankeny
- Bettendorf
- Iowa City High
- Iowa City Liberty
- Dubuque Senior
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Johnston
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Pella
- North Scott
- Norwalk
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Bishop Heelan
- Sioux Center
- Ballard
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Nevada
- Bondurant-Farrar
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- ADM
- Knoxville
Class 3A
- Western Christian
- Carroll Kuemper
- Davenport Assumption
- Mid-Prairie
- West Delaware
- Humboldt
- Roland-Story
- Mount Vernon
- Wilton
- Clarinda
- Red Oak
- Cherokee
- Center Point-Urbana
- Anamosa
- Charles City
Class 2A
- Denver
- Hinton
- Union
- Iowa City Regina
- Grundy Center
- Dike-New Hartford
- Dyersville Beckman
- Jesup
- Riverside
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Wapsie Valley
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Treynor
- Hudson
- Emmetsburg
Class 1A
- Holy Trinity
- North Tama
- Saint Ansgar
- Janesville
- Springville
- Dunkerton
- East Mills
- BCLUW
- Fremont-Mills
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Sidney
- Southeast Warren
- Don Bosco
- Boyden-Hull
- Ankeny Christian
