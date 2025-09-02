Iowa High School Sets Several Program Football Records
One Iowa high school football program is rewriting the school’s history books this fall on the gridiron.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School had three players set six different school records this past Friday night in a 50-6 victory over Sioux City North.
Quarterback Jayden Fujii now sits atop the Yellow Jacket career charts in passing yards, touchdowns and completions, Mayson Kramer is the career leader in receiving yards and receptions, and Braxton Parks broke the single-game record for receiving touchdowns.
Fujii, a senior, was 17-for-22 for 252 yards and four touchdowns against Sioux City West, connecting eight times for 145 yards to Kramer. Parks, meanwhile, hauled in all four touchdown receptions, finishing with five receptions for 84 yards.
For his career at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Fujii has thrown for 3,041 yards on 260 completions with 24 touchdowns. Kramer has 86 career receptions and 1,002 yards, as he is the first Yellow Jacket to go over 1,000 yards receiving.
Up next for Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson will be the home opener at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Friday night against Storm Lake.