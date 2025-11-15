Iowa High School Shuts Down Girls Basketball Program
Just a week into the official start of the 2025-26 Iowa girls high school basketball season, and one school has opted to not field a varsity team this coming year.
Postville High School, located in northeastern Iowa, has canceled its varsity girls basketball schedule for 2025-26. The announcement was made on the school’s official Facebook page.
“The Postivlle Athletic Department wants to share information regarding this year’s high school girls basketball season,” the post read. “Due to low participation numbers, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the varsity schedule and will move forward with a junior varsity schedule only this season.”
Last year, the Pirates went 1-19, as they have gone just 5-59 over the past three seasons combined. Postville has not won more than three games in any season since going 7-12 back in 2015-16.
The last winning campaign for the Pirates came in 2009-10 when they finished 11-10, having won 14 games each of the two years prior to that.
Eight Players Were Expected Back For Pirates
Postville’s roster a season ago included five seniors who have since graduated, two juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen.
“This decision was made after careful consideration of what is best for our student-athletes and their long-term growth and development, as well as the development of the program,” the school wrote. “We are proud of the girls who are participating this season and appreciate their dedication, commitment and hard work.
“We ask the community to support and encourage these student-athletes throughout the year as they do for all of our students during our activities and events in Postville. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of Postville athletics.”
Postville Was Set To Return Several Key Players
Among those who were expected to return included senior Taylynn Rios, who started 15 games, scoring 91 points, and junior Leticia Dahl, who led the team with 98 points scored in 12 starts.
Delia Acevedo would have been a senior this year, as she started 20 games a year ago, along with regulars Eliana Locera, Grace Billmeyer and Lesly Vivero-Nunez. Vivero-Nunez was to be a junio while Locera and Billmeyer sophomores.
Kim Kleve is listed as the head girls basketball coach at Postville according to Bound. A roster for the 2025-26 season was not uploaded prior to the decision to cancel the varsity season.
Last year, several Iowa high school programs opted to not play during the 2024-25 season including Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Central City, Charles City, Sibley-Ocheyedan and West Sioux.