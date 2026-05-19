Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings Announced

The Iowa girls high school softball season has arrived, as inclement weather led to the cancellation of several opening night games.

But that did not stop the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union from releasing the inaugural set of class-by-class rankings. High School On SI put together a Top 25 state power rankings that was released and topped by defending Class 5A state champion Waukee Northwest.

The Wolves feature one of the best players in the country in sophomore Sophia Schlader, who is being recruited by many of the top programs at the NCAA Division I softball level.

Coming in behind Waukee Northwest in Class 5A is Ankeny Centennial, followed by West Des Moines Valley, Southeast Polk and Pleasant Valley.

ADM Tops 4A Ahead Of Rivals

In the front to begin Class 4A will be ADM, as they are followed by Carlisle, North Scott, Western Dubuque and Clear Creek-Amana. Defending champion Pella sits at No. 9 to open the season.

Williamsburg is first in Class 3A, Louisa-Muscatine holds the No. 1 spot in Class 2A and Clarksville is at the front in Class 1A.

Rogers Park In Fort Dodge Once Again To Host State Tournament

The annual Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball tournament will once again take place from Rogers Park in Fort Dodge. The event is set for July 2024, but will feature a return to the double-elimination format of years past.

Regional play starts on July 6 and concludes on July 14.

Here are the preseason rankings for softball from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest Ankeny Centennial West Des Moines Valley Southeast Polk Pleasant Valley Cedar Rapids Kennedy Dallas Center-Grimes Linn-Mar Bettendorf Muscatine Johnston Ottumwa Cedar Falls Iowa City High Indianola

Class 4A

ADM Carlisle North Scott Western Dubuque Clear Creek-Amana Fort Dodge Norwalk North Polk Pella Cedar Rapids Xavier Winterset Solon Waverly-Shell Rock Grinnell Gilbert

Class 3A

Williamsburg Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Albia PCM Van Meter West Liberty Davenport Assumption West Delaware Mount Vernon Algona Center Point-Urbana Osage Atlantic Des Moines Christian Central Lee

Class 2A

Louisa-Muscatine Durant West Lyon Wapsie Valley Jesup West Monona Riverside East Marshall Sumner-Fredericksburg West Marshall Treynor Pleasantville Lisbon Ogden Cascade

Class 1A

Clarksville Mason City Newman Catholic Exira-EHK/Audubon Edgewood-Colesburg Highland Southeast Warren Newell-Fonda St. Edmond Wayne North Linn Collins-Maxwell Martensdale-St. Marys North Union Don Bosco Kee