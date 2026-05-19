Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings Announced
The Iowa girls high school softball season has arrived, as inclement weather led to the cancellation of several opening night games.
But that did not stop the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union from releasing the inaugural set of class-by-class rankings. High School On SI put together a Top 25 state power rankings that was released and topped by defending Class 5A state champion Waukee Northwest.
The Wolves feature one of the best players in the country in sophomore Sophia Schlader, who is being recruited by many of the top programs at the NCAA Division I softball level.
Coming in behind Waukee Northwest in Class 5A is Ankeny Centennial, followed by West Des Moines Valley, Southeast Polk and Pleasant Valley.
ADM Tops 4A Ahead Of Rivals
In the front to begin Class 4A will be ADM, as they are followed by Carlisle, North Scott, Western Dubuque and Clear Creek-Amana. Defending champion Pella sits at No. 9 to open the season.
Williamsburg is first in Class 3A, Louisa-Muscatine holds the No. 1 spot in Class 2A and Clarksville is at the front in Class 1A.
Rogers Park In Fort Dodge Once Again To Host State Tournament
The annual Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball tournament will once again take place from Rogers Park in Fort Dodge. The event is set for July 2024, but will feature a return to the double-elimination format of years past.
Regional play starts on July 6 and concludes on July 14.
Here are the preseason rankings for softball from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- West Des Moines Valley
- Southeast Polk
- Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Linn-Mar
- Bettendorf
- Muscatine
- Johnston
- Ottumwa
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City High
- Indianola
Class 4A
- ADM
- Carlisle
- North Scott
- Western Dubuque
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Fort Dodge
- Norwalk
- North Polk
- Pella
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Winterset
- Solon
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Grinnell
- Gilbert
Class 3A
- Williamsburg
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Albia
- PCM
- Van Meter
- West Liberty
- Davenport Assumption
- West Delaware
- Mount Vernon
- Algona
- Center Point-Urbana
- Osage
- Atlantic
- Des Moines Christian
- Central Lee
Class 2A
- Louisa-Muscatine
- Durant
- West Lyon
- Wapsie Valley
- Jesup
- West Monona
- Riverside
- East Marshall
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- West Marshall
- Treynor
- Pleasantville
- Lisbon
- Ogden
- Cascade
Class 1A
- Clarksville
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- Exira-EHK/Audubon
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Highland
- Southeast Warren
- Newell-Fonda
- St. Edmond
- Wayne
- North Linn
- Collins-Maxwell
- Martensdale-St. Marys
- North Union
- Don Bosco
- Kee
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker