Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Preseason Rankings - May 18, 2026

High school sports around the country are winding down, except here in Iowa, as the summer season features both baseball and softball on the diamond.

All roads lead to Fort Dodge, Iowa and the historic Rogers Park for the state softball tournament this year. The event will feature a change, as it will go back to a double-elimination format in all five classifications.

With that, we have compiled the preseason state power rankings.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings:

High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - May 18, 2026

1. Waukee Northwest

Record: 40-5 (in 2025)

It was a dominating and memorable season for the Wolves last year, as they claimed the Class 5A state championship. Sophia Schlader returns for her sophomore season, as she is regarded as one of top players in the country. Schlader was 30-1 with 296 strikeouts in 187 innings, recording a 1.20 earned run average. She also hit 15 home runs as Waukee Northwest graduates just two starters.

2. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 34-10

You would be hard-pressed to find a more potent 1-2 punch than Jordyn Kennedy and Mady Ott. Kennedy blasted 21 home runs and drove in 61 last year while Ott had 14 homers and plated 57 runs. The Jaguars also have Kor Lincicum back, as she hit 11 bombs. Lincicum and Peyten Spiegel will handle pitching duties after recording 20 wins and 151 strikeouts.

3. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 33-9

Sophomore sensations Jenah Gray and Addie Abens are now juniors, as Gray hit 18 homers with 53 RBI while Abens had 13 and 47 last year. They are part of a large group of returning players for the Mustangs, who also have pitchers Tessa Jones and Kale Montag to work with. Jones struck out 201 and Montag was 9-3 inside the circle.

4. Linn-Mar

Record: 35-7

Central Iowa has somewhat of a stranglehold on the bigger classes of softball, but do not count out the Lions, as they won 35 games a year ago and return Mallory Palmer, Karsyn Michael, Hayden Koutny, Reagan Borchers, Brynna Gander and others. Emily Koranda will need to be replaced, but Gander comes off a 10-2 season in which she struck out 54.

5. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 30-12

Death, taxes and the Valley softball program being a contender each summer are things you can count on. Addy Ballard hit nine home runs a year ago as a junior while classmate Kari Rose had 40 runs and 48 hits. Iisa Hervey is a growing powerhouse after belting seven homers with ace Maddie Zlomke also set to return.

6. ADM

Record: 29-9

The Tigers proved last year they could survive while star Lauren Hagedorn recovered, as Makenna Pitlick and others picked up the load. Now, Hagedorn returns for her senior season after going 9-2 with 10 saves and 122 strikeouts in 90 innings. Pitlick was 15-4 and Kinie Maxwell drove in 32 runs.

7. North Scott

Record: 30-13

Kamilah Eller, Mayah Vogt, Aubrey Toohey, Cadey Bredar, Brinley Schroeder, Tinley Osterberg and Laney Welge were all regulars in the starting lineup last year and are back. Welge led the team with 33 RBI while Eller had 35 runs and drove in another 31.

8. Western Dubuque

Record: 31-13

Some key pieces have moved on for the Bobcats, but that does not mean the cupboard is bare. Melanie Runde, Carly Vogel, Racquel Fern and Alyse Then are all senior starters for Western Dubuque, who will also have pitcher Lauren Vaske back. Vaske struck out 171 and had an earned run average of 1.42 as a junior.

9. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 37-8

There might not be a more stacked roster outside of 5A and 4A programs than the one being built at Dubuque Wahlert Catholic. The Golden Eagles feature Julia Roth, who hit 24 home runs and struck out 131 last year. Natalie Ruba was unbeaten inside the circle, Camryn Theisen struck out 51 and run producers like Sadie Schultz, Addison Klein, Kylie Sieverding and Ruth Tauber are all back.

10. Pella

Record: 25-12

It all came together for the Dutch last year , as they downed North Polk to claim the first state softball title in school history. A rugged schedule prepared them, as they won eight in a row down the stretch, including a state tournament win over No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier. Riley Parks, Madison Keske, Bray-Lynn Van Zante, Katie Scheckel and Lucy Carlson are among those returning.

11. Durant

Record: 22-13

The Wildcats always load up their schedule to be ready come postseason, as they squared off with a number of heavyweights. They lost just one senior from a year ago, returning all but four total at-bats and one hit. That includes ace Allison Toft, who was 1-2 with 99 strikeouts in just over 82 innings.

12. Albia

Record: 30-4

Grace Pence and Addie Pearson allowed just 28 earned runs last year, which amounts to a little over a run per game. Both are back, as Pence struck out 274 and Pearson had 50 Ks in 38 innings. Pearson also led the team with eight home runs while Aliyah Hood blasted four.

13. Southeast Polk

Record: 31-12

Kennedy Borud has moved on, but the Rams have proven they can replace and thrive. Karter Price, Ivy Ohoriko, Halle Clark, Jadyn Woods and Kailee Thamontri will all make sure Southeast Polk is contending again. All four pitchers from a year ago return led by Price, who had 81 strikeouts.

14. Iowa City Liberty

Record: 18-20

The Lightning played one of the toughest schedules in the state, including 23 games against teams with .500-plus records. Opponents won a combined 962 games last year. They graduated just a couple key players and return sophomore pitcher Ellie Tague, who had 91 strikeouts, along with top run producers Ava Tague and Aubrey Robertson.

15. Cedar Rapids Xavier

Record: 38-6

The stars appeared to be aligned for the Saints in 2025, but it just did not happen. Now, the next group looks to bring a state title back to Cedar Rapids. Maddyn Gates takes on the leadership role after blasting 15 homers and driving in 51 as a sophomore. The University of Iowa commit is also now the ace of the staff after going 7-3 with 39 strikeouts.

16. Pleasant Valley

Record: 31-10

Last year, the Spartans produced over eight runs per game behind stars like Ashley Hansen, Ella Rubel and a host of others who return. They do need to replace both Kasey Kane and Addison Ohda, but a handful of girls look ready to fill the void.

17. North Polk

Record: 36-6

Just like in girls basketball, the Comets are routinely in contention for state trips and title runs. This year is no different, as North Polk returns Madelyn Klever, Ava Koudelka, Audrey Lucas, Tessa Dillinger and Aleandra Mohlke A new pitcher will need to be found, as Ava Husak graduated after going 28-3 with 242 strikeouts.

18. Clear Creek-Amana

Record: 31-9

The Clippers went a perfect 15-0 vs. teams below .500 and won 16 games against teams above .500 last year. Elizabeth Timmerman is now the ace after going 14-5 with 84 strikeouts, as she also stole a team-high 29 bases.

19. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 24-17

Just two starters are gone from a year ago, as ace Lily Knutson returns for her senior season after striking out 185 batters. Dylan Amling led Cedar Rapids Kennedy with 49 RBI and 14 home runs as a freshman while Teagan Chrisman drove in 41 and had 18 extra-base hits.

20. Fort Dodge

Record: 27-13

The de facto host of the state tournament, the Dodgers and head coach Andi Adams will lean heavily on returning all-staters Hope Alstott and Ellie Doster. Alstott went much of the year without striking out, finishing with 59 runs, 48 hits and 45 steals. Doster, meanwhile, had 40 RBI and 49 hits.

21. Williamsburg

Record: 36-7

Adam C. Berte and the Raiders did it again last year, knocking off Dubuque Wahlert Catholic for the title. They have to replace the likes of Carly Rich, Alley Gorsh, Taylor Pitlick and Makenna Hughes, but have Jersey Metz, Ava Hocker and Taylor Sanchez all back.

22. Carlisle

Record: 27-10

Averaging over eight runs per game, the Wildcats showed why they are a dangerous program. Mallie Stoner, Ella Smith, Alyvia Freeman, Claire Benson and Mira Heidemann are all back, as Carlisle stole 207 bases last year, led by freshman Chloe Roling’s 56.

23. West Lyon

Record: 30-2

Class 2A state runners-up a year ago, the Wildcats enter 2026 wanting to take that final step. They lost two stars in Jersey Hawf and Ella Langenhorst, but return multiple starters, including Bryalyn Childress and Leah Blauwet.

24. Clarksville

Record: 31-4

The Indians averaged almost nine runs per game in winning the Class 1A state title. They have three players who each hit six home runs last season back in Hannah Wangsness, Paige Kampman and Kara Bohlen, pitcher Sydney Lovrien also returns after going 29-3 with 185 strikeouts and a 1.52 earned run average.

25. PCM

Record: 26-6

Eight everyday starters are back, led by overnight sensation Libby Winters, who made a catch during the state tournament that landed her on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Winters also had 41 runs and 32 RBI, stealing 23 bases. Rylee Parsons returns after going 13-2, as does Camden Webb, who had 103 strikeouts.