Iowa high school softball: Contenders for 2A player of the year
We have just a handful of regular season games left in the Iowa high school softball season. From there, it is postseason time, with all roads pointing to Fort Dodge and Rogers Park for the state tournament.
With all that on the horizon, we have some pretty important honors to hand out here very soon. Here are seven players in Class 2A who should be in the running for the Iowa high school softball player of the year:
Peyton Athen, Shenandoah, Senior
Athen has gone 25-6, striking out 202 batters in just over 150 innings inside the circle this summer.
Regan Grewe, North Mahaska, Senior
Tied for the 2A lead with 10 home runs, Grewe it hitting .572 with 39 RBI, nine doubles and has 80 total bases.
Halee Hauswirth, Pocahontas Area, Junior
Hauswirth has carried right over from a strong track and field season to the diamond, hitting .562 with six home runs, 12 doubles and five triples. She has driven in 46 and scored 40 runs.
Ella Langenhorst, West Lyon, Senior
Langenhorst has the best batting average in 2A, hitting .575 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 31 RBI. She has 42 total hits in 73 official at-bats.
Jessica Lyons, West Monona, Sophomore
The 10th-grader owns a 20-3 record inside the circle with two more saves. She has recorded 107 strikeouts and has an earned run average of just over two.
Finley Netten, Van Meter, Senior
A force in the lineup for the Bulldogs over the years, Netten is hitting .418 with six home runs, eight doubles and four triples, driving in 29 while scoring 43 times with 28 steals.
Libby Trewin, West Fork, Senior
Trewin leads all 2A pitchers with 205 strikeouts, allowing just 11 walks with opponents hitting .160. She has an earned run average of 1.00 and is 18-5.