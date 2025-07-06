Iowa high school softball: Contenders for 5A player of the year
We have just a handful of regular season games left in the Iowa high school softball season. From there, it is postseason time, with all roads pointing to Fort Dodge and Rogers Park for the state tournament.
With all that on the horizon, we have some pretty important honors to hand out here very soon. Here are seven players in Class 5A who should be in the running for the Iowa high school softball player of the year:
Leah Conlon, Sioux City East, Senior
Conlon is hitting a 5A-best .564 with 14 home runs, 50 RBI, 17 doubles and 33 runs scored. She has also been walked 24 times and has 66 total hits.
Sam Gripp, Indianola, Sophomore
Just a 10th-grader, Gripp is hitting .529 with 15 homers, 45 RBI, 10 doubles and 30 runs scored on the season.
Kasey Kane, Pleasant Valley, Senior
Kane, a catcher, has hit nine home runs, seven doubles and two triples, driving in 42 runs with 35 scored and a .400 batting average.
Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, Junior
The University of Minnesota commit already broke the Centennial career record for home runs, as she has 19 at the moment. Kennedy is hitting .535 with 53 RBI, 45 runs scored and 28 walks.
Emily Koranda, Linn-Mar, Senior
With an earned run average of 0.89, Koranda has been incredible, going 14-3 inside the circle with 164 strikeouts in 110 innings pitched.
Mackenzie Mohler, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
Mohler, who will be a Des Moines Area Bear next year, has 17 home runs with 16 doubles, driving in 48 runs with 44 runs scored and a .505 batting average.
Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, Freshman
Not only is she a standout hitter, Schlader is the best pitcher in 5A, sporting a 24-1 record with 228 strikeouts in 149 innings. Opponents are hitting just .127 off her with a 1.32 earned run average.