Iowa High School Softball Standout Commits to Iowa State
An Iowa high school softball standout has made her college decision known.
Marshalltown High School’s Kate Sandvick, a member of the Class of 2027, has committed to play softball for Iowa State University.
“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University to play Division I softball,” Sandvick posted on social media. “First and foremost, I want to thank my awesome family for their endless love and support.”
Kate Sandvick Coming off .500 Hitting Season
Sandvick also thanked her team at Iowa Premier Fastpitch including coaches Greg Dickel, Paige Shannon, Olivia Paz and Megan Bahl.
“Another huge thank you to Coach Pinkerton, Coach Sinnott, Coach Ubrun, Coach Ochoa and Sydney Albaugh Hartman for giving me this amazing opportunity,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to be part of Cyclone Nation and continue my journey in Ames.”
Sandvick, who was a shortstop and outfielder as a sophomore for Marshalltown this past summer, hit .525 with 10 doubles, a home run, 14 RBI and 21 runs scored. She had a .622 on-base percentage and a .746 slugging, stealing eight bases while posting a .906 fielding percentage.
Iowa State Continues to Add In-State Talent to Roster
Iowa State softball is led by Jamie Pinkerton, who led the program to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021. That marked just the second time the Cyclones have reached the NCAA Tournament.
Pinkerton took over in 2018 and has recorded seven seasons with at least 20 wins, highlighted by a 34-23 mark in 2021.