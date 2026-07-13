Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - July 13, 2026

Winning 38 games in a high school baseball season is extremely difficult. Doing it in the biggest classification in the state, virtually impossible.

But Sioux City East has put together that kind of year, going 38-2 overall as they prepare to earn a second consecutive trip to the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament, to be held in Sioux City.

The Black Raiders are one of several competing in postseason games as the pressure amps up on the diamond right alongside the heat.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - July 13, 2026

1. Sioux City East

Record: 39-2

Previous rank: No. 1

Winning games by over nine run a night, the Black Raiders have been a force, holding the top spot in the state power rankings throughout the regular season. They have scored sweeps of Sioux City Bishop Heelan and SIoux City West, adding a shutout win over Harlan Community to the resume.

2. Pleasantville

Record: 30-1

Previous rank: No. 2

With talented hitters and a deep and impressive pitching staff, the Trojans are on pace to defending their Class 2A state championship. They have lost just once this season, allowing just 1.1 runs per contest while scoring nearly 11.

3. Indianola

Record: 30-4

Previous rank: No. 5

Six straight wins for the Indians since being swept in a doubleheader vs. Urbandale, as they are 14-2 over the last 16. Teams are scoring just under three runs per game, as Indianola is scoring more than eight.

4. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 31-6

Previous rank: No. 3

Splits with Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Kennedy showed a tiny glimpse of vulnerability, but it also showed that the Golden Eagles can compete with anybody, as those are two premier Class 4A programs.

5. Johnston

Record: 23-11

Previous rank: No. 7

The Dragons added another CIML championship to the resume, as they have gone an impressive 15-2 over the last 17 games, with the two losses coming by scores of 3-2 and 7-5.

6. Waukee Northwest

Record: 23-12

Previous rank: No. 4

The Wolves had their seven-game win streak halted at the hands of Johnston, but it is hard to ignore the level of competition they have played. Included in that run were sweeps over Urbandale and Southeast Polk.

7. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 26-3

Previous rank: No. 6

The only team to defeat Pleasantville this season, the Crusaders are 11-1 over the last 12, including a victory over West Lyon.

8. Waukee

Record: 26-10

Previous rank: No. 8

The Warriors owns 19 wins over teams with a record of .500 or better, including a 16-8 record in conference play.

9. Saint Ansgar

Record: 23-3

Previous rank: No. 9

The reigning Class 1A state champions appear to be on a collision course for a showdown with Coon Rapids-Bayard if the cards all fall into place.

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 31-6

Previous rank: No. 10

A lineup averaging almost nine runs per game, the Hawks can make it very, very difficult on opposing pitchers.

11. Roland-Story

Record: 35-3

Previous rank: No. 11

12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 26-7

Previous rank: No. 12

13. Cascade

Record: 25-1

Previous rank: No. 14

14. Pleasant Valley

Record: 27-10

Previous rank: No. 16

15. West Lyon

Record: 21-1

Previous rank: No. 17

16. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 20-15

Previous rank: No. 18

17. Marion

Record: 25-9

Previous rank: No. 13

18. Martensdale-St. Marys

Record: 29-3

Previous rank: No. 19

19. MOC-Floyd Valley

Record: 22-8

Previous rank: No. 21

20. Solon

Record: 22-9

Previous rank: No. 22

21. Fort Dodge

Record: 32-9

Previous rank: No. 15

22. North Polk

Record: 24-7

Previous rank: No. 24

23. Waverly-Shell Rock

Record: 23-6

Previous rank: No. 25

24. Saydel

Record: 22-10

Previous rank: No. 20

25. Lewis Central

Record: 31-5

Previous rank: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 21 Urbandale.