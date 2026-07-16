Iowa High School Baseball: State Tournament Fields Complete

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament begins on Monday, July 20 from Carroll and Cedar Rapids.

On Tuesday and Wednesday night, those tournament brackets were finalized with substate championship games in all four classes.

Class 1A and Class 2A took to the field first, as they will head to Carroll and Merchants Park for the single-elimination event.

The Class 1A field will see top-seed Coon Rapids-Bayard take on Moravia, Remsen St. Mary’s battle North Linn, South Winneshiek face Burlington Notre Dame and Mason City Newman Catholic vs. Ankeny Christian.

Ankeny Christian made sure there would be no repeat, knocking off defending Class 1A state champion Saint Ansgar in a thrilling final, 12-10.

Top-Ranked, Defending Champion Pleasantville Returns

Throughout the season, Pleasantville has been the team to beat in Class 2A. And the defending state champions will remain that way next week when they look to defend.

Pleasantville squares off with Ridge View in the quarterfinals, and would get the winner between Cascade and Dyersville Beckman Catholic with a victory. The other side of the eight-team bracket pits Roland-Story vs. Durant and West Lyon vs. Unity Christian.

New Champions To Be Crowned In Class 3A, Class 4A

Both the Class 3A and Class 4A tournaments will be held in Cedar Rapids from Veterans Memorial Stadium. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, a runner-up last year in Class 3A, enters as the No. 1 seed and will face Knoxville.

North Polk battles Western Dubuque, Carlisle faces Davenport Assumption and Cedar Rapids Xavier meets MOC-Floyd Valley.

Pella won it all last year, but the Dutch were eliminated earlier in the postseason.

The same holds true in Class 4A, where Iowa City High won it all in 2025. The Little Hawks will not be defending their title, as Sioux City East, Indianola, Waukee, Johnston, Pleasant Valley, West Des Moines Valley, Southeast Polk and Iowa City Liberty complete the field.

High School On SI Iowa has been releasing weekly Top 25 state power rankings, which include teams from all four classes. Also, not only is Iowa the only state that plays summer baseball, they also play softball during the summer months, with the state softball tournament taking place the same weekend in Fort Dodge.

Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Monday, July 20

Mason City Newman Catholic (26-9) vs. Ankeny Christian (29-5), 11 a.m.

South Winneshiek (25-4) vs. Burlington Notre Dame (22-7), 1:30 p.m.

Remsen St. Mary’s (21-6) vs. North Linn (24-6), 4:30 p.m.

Coon Rapids-Bayard (28-3) vs. Moravia (27-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, July 22

Mason City Newman/Ankeny Christian winner vs. South Winneshiek/Burlington Notre Dame winner, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Remsen St. Mary’s/North Linn winner vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard/Moravia winner, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, July 24

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 21

West Lyon (23-1) vs. Unity Christian (24-9), 11 a.m.

Roland-Story (37-3) vs. Durant (22-9), 1:30 p.m.

Cascade (27-1) vs. Dyersville Beckman Catholic (23-9), 4:30 p.m.

Pleasantville (32-1) vs. Ridge View (22-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, July 23

West Lyon/Unity Christian winner vs. Roland-Story/Durant winner, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Cascade/Dyersville Beckman Catholic winner vs. Pleasantville/Ridge View winner, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, July 24

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday, July 20

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (34-6) vs. Knoxville (24-8), 11 a.m.

North Polk (27-7) vs. Western Dubuque (24-14), 1:30 p.m.

Carlisle (26-9) vs. Davenport Assumption (27-13), 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-14) vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (25-8), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, July 22

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic/Knoxville winner vs. North Polk/Western Dubuque winner, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Carlisle/Davenport Assumption winner vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier/MOC-Floyd Valley winner, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, July 24

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 21

Johnston (25-11) vs. Pleasant Valley (29-10), 11 a.m.

Sioux City East (40-2) vs. Iowa City Liberty (26-16), 1:30 p.m.

Indianola (32-4) vs. Southeast Polk (24-17), 4:30 p.m.

Waukee (28-10) vs. West Des Moines Valley (23-15), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, July 23

Johnston/Pleasant Valley winner vs. Sioux City East/Iowa City Liberty winner, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Indianola/Southeast Polk winner vs. Waukee/West Des Moines Valley winner, 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, July 24

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 7:30 p.m.