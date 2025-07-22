Iowa high school state baseball roundup
Kamden Jorgensen cranked a home run out of Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, helping the Saydel baseball team to the Class 3A semifinals at the Iowa high school state baseball tournament.
Saydel earned a 6-4 victory over perennial contender Davenport Assumption, and will now take on Dubuque Wahlert on Wednesday. Wahlert earned a 3-1 win over Boone to advance.
Jorgensen, the state leader in homers entering the week, also had a double on the day as the Knights walked him in his two other at-bats. Turner Bennett added two RBI as James Tounsley and Brady Hicks struck out five on the mound.
For Assumption, both Jack Dululio and Isiah Rose had two hits and scored a run.
Will Pierro gave Dubuque Wahlert an eight-strikeout performance on the mound, as Will Specht and Brandon Cummer both had two hits. Cummer drove in a run as part of a three-run fourth.
Luke Moore had two hits for Boone.
Pella posted a dominating 12-5 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton to secure a spot in the semifinals. Isaiah Kettler hit a home run, driving in three for the Dutch, who put the game away with a five-run sixth.
Teagan Hoekstra struck out seven with just one earned run allowed on the hill, as Lake Cowman also drove in three with a double. For Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Tate Loffswold plated a pair of runs.
1A: Hillcrest Academy stuns No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s
The top team in 1A went down in the quarterfinals, as upstart Hillcrest Academy eliminated Remsen St. Mary’s in Carroll, 3-1.
Rowan Miller, Seth Ours and Lincoln Miller all had two hits for the Ravens, who scored a run in the first and added two more in the third. Ours struck out three over six to earn the win and Phoenix Anderson picked up the save.
Remsen St. Mary’s scored a run in the fourth, as Collin Homan struck out seven and had two hits himself.
Hillcrest Academy will face Martensdale-St. Marys, as the Blue Devils topped Kee, 2-0. Travis White had two hits and drove in a run, going six innings with nine strikeouts and three hits allowed without a walk.
East Buchanan picked up a dominating win in the quarterfinals, eliminating defending champion Lynnville-Sully, 12-1 in six innings. They scored four in the first and six in the fourth, as Keenan Pals was 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs.
Trey Cornell, Nolan Peyton and Brady Hogan each had two RBI, as Will Hansen struck out six.
Carson Maston struck out six for Lynnville-Sully on the mound.
Saint Ansgar secured a spot in the semis with a 3-1 win over Logan-Magnolia. Jayce Schwiesow struck out 10 to earn the win as Joe Clevenger was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.