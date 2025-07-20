Iowa high school state baseball tournament predictions
Game-by-game predictions for the coming state baseball event
Half of the Iowa high school state baseball tournament will take place from Merchants Park in Carroll while the other half heads to Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City.
All the action begins on Monday, July 21 with championship games scheduled for Friday, July 25 from both sites.
Class 1A and 2A are in Carroll while 3A and 4A compete in Sioux City. There will be several of the top players in the state in action at both sites.
Here is High School on SI’s game-by-game predictions and champions in all four classes:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STATE BASEBALL PREDICTIONS
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
- Waukee over Iowa City High
- Johnston over Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Waukee Northwest over Iowa City Liberty
- Sioux City East over Bettendorf
Semifinals
- Johnston over Waukee
- Waukee Northwest over Sioux City East
Championship
- Johnston over Waukee Northwest
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
- Dubuque Wahlert over Boone
- Davenport Assumption over Saydel
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Pella
- Carlisle over Bishop Heelan
Semifinals
- Dubuque Wahlert over Davenport Assumption
- Carlisle over Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Championship
- Dubuque Wahlert over Carlisle
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
- Underwood over Cascade
- Mediapolis over Unity Christian
- Van Meter over Chariton
- Pleasantville over West Lyon
Semifinals
- Underwood over Mediapolis
- Pleasantville over Van Meter
Championship
- Underwood over Pleasantville
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
- Remsen St. Mary’s over Hillcrest Academy
- Martensdale-St. Marys over Lansing Kee
- Lynnville-Sully over East Buchanan
- Saint Ansgar over Logan-Magnolia
Semifinals
- Martensdale-St. Marys over Remsen St. Mary’s
- Lynnville-Sully over Saint Ansgar
Championship
- Lynnville-Sully over Martensdale-St. Marys
