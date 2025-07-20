High School

Iowa high school state baseball tournament predictions

Game-by-game predictions for the coming state baseball event

Dana Becker

The Johnston baseball team will try to send head coach Michael Barta out with another 4A title.
Half of the Iowa high school state baseball tournament will take place from Merchants Park in Carroll while the other half heads to Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City.

All the action begins on Monday, July 21 with championship games scheduled for Friday, July 25 from both sites.

Class 1A and 2A are in Carroll while 3A and 4A compete in Sioux City. There will be several of the top players in the state in action at both sites.

Here is High School on SI’s game-by-game predictions and champions in all four classes:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STATE BASEBALL PREDICTIONS

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

  • Waukee over Iowa City High
  • Johnston over Cedar Rapids Prairie
  • Waukee Northwest over Iowa City Liberty
  • Sioux City East over Bettendorf

Semifinals

  • Johnston over Waukee
  • Waukee Northwest over Sioux City East

Championship

  • Johnston over Waukee Northwest

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

  • Dubuque Wahlert over Boone
  • Davenport Assumption over Saydel
  • Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Pella
  • Carlisle over Bishop Heelan

Semifinals

  • Dubuque Wahlert over Davenport Assumption
  • Carlisle over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Championship

  • Dubuque Wahlert over Carlisle

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

  • Underwood over Cascade
  • Mediapolis over Unity Christian
  • Van Meter over Chariton
  • Pleasantville over West Lyon

Semifinals

  • Underwood over Mediapolis
  • Pleasantville over Van Meter

Championship

  • Underwood over Pleasantville

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

  • Remsen St. Mary’s over Hillcrest Academy
  • Martensdale-St. Marys over Lansing Kee
  • Lynnville-Sully over East Buchanan
  • Saint Ansgar over Logan-Magnolia

Semifinals

  • Martensdale-St. Marys over Remsen St. Mary’s
  • Lynnville-Sully over Saint Ansgar

Championship

  • Lynnville-Sully over Martensdale-St. Marys

Published
