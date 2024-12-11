Iowa high school state baseball tournament sites for future announced
The sites and host cities for the next four Iowa high school state baseball tournaments have been announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
The summer 2025 state games will be played in Carroll and Sioux City, shifting from Cedar Rapids last year and Iowa City prior to that. The Class 4A and 3A games will take place from Lewis & Clark Park July 21-25.
Lewis & Clark Park in Sioux City is home to the Sioux City Explorers, a minor league team. The stadium seats 3,800 fans. This will be a one-year agreement, with Cedar Rapids and Veterans Memorial Stadium returning to host 4A and 3A in 2026-28.
Current Major League Baseball scheduling has the Cedar Rapids Kernels at home the week of state for the 2025 season, prompting the move for one season west to Sioux City.
Carroll has signed a four-year agreement to host the 2A and 1A state tournaments at Merchants Park, which started hosting again in 2021 after serving in the role prior to the tournaments moving to Des Moines.
Merchants Park is working to upgrade lighting dugouts, bleacher seating and the press box to better serve fans, teams and media.
“Our sincere appreciation goes out to these communities and ballparks for hosting these tournaments,” IHSAA baseball administrator Andy Umthun said. “We’re excited state baseball will visit Sioux City for the first time, and we know returning to Carroll and Cedar Rapids will also provide great experiences for our schools and student-athletes.”
As of now, future state baseball tournament dates are July 20-24, 2026; July 19-23, 2027 and July 17-21, 2028.
From 1995-2004, Marshalltown hosted 4A and 2A with Carroll doing the same for 3A and 1A. In 2005, the tournament moved to the home of the Iowa Cubs until 2020 when Iowa City (4A and 3A) and Carroll (2A and 1A) took over duties until 2024.