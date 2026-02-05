Iowa High School State Dual Tournament Pairings Revealed
The fields are set for the Iowa high school wrestling state dual tournament, which takes place this Saturday, February 7 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
All three 2025 champions are back to defend titles this year including Southeast Polk in Class 3A. Algona qualified in 2A and Don Bosco seeks a seventh championship in 1A.
The Rams will open with Pleasant Valley, as either Dallas Center-Grimes or Dowling Catholic awaits in th semifinals. The other side of the 3A bracket features Indianola vs. Linn-Mar and Waukee Northwest vs. Iowa City West.
Algona is the No. 7 seed and will face North Central Conference rival Clarion-Goldfield/Dows in the quarterfinals. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont meets Alburnett on the other half.
Top-seed Decorah faces Glenwood and West Delaware wrestles Independene in the other 2A quarterfinals.
Don Bosco battles Logan-Magnolia, Woodbury Central faces Hinton, Jesup wrestles Nashua-Plainfield and Lake Mills takes on Riverside in the 1A duals.
Semifinals and finals will also take place on Saturday.
Here are the Iowa high school wrestling state dual tournament pairings.
Iowa High School Wrestling State Dual Tournament Pairings
Class 3A
Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
- Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley
- Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Dowling Catholic
Quarterfinals, 10:45 a.m.
- Indianola vs. Linn-Mar
- Waukee Northwest vs. Iowa City West
Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.
- Southeast Polk/Pleasant Valley winner vs. Dallas Center-Grimes/Dowling Catholic winner
Championship, 6 p.m.
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner
Class 2A
Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
- Decorah vs. Glenwood
- West Delaware vs. Independence
Quarterfinals, 10:45 a.m.
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows vs. Algona
- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Alburnett
Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.
- Decorah/Glenwood winner vs. West Delaware/Independence winner
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows/Algona winner vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont/Alburnett winner
Championship, 6 p.m.
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner
Class 1A
Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
- Don Bosco vs. Logan-Magnolia
- Woodbury Central vs. Hinton
Quarterfinals, 10:45 a.m.
- Jesup vs. Nashua-Plainfield
- Lake Mills vs. Riverside
Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.
- Don Bosco/Logan-Magnolia winner vs. Woodbury Central/Hinton winner
- Jesup/Nashua-Plainfield winner vs. Lake Mills/Riverside winner
Championship, 6 p.m.
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner