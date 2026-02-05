High School

Iowa High School State Dual Tournament Pairings Revealed

Action takes place Saturday from Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Dana Becker

Southeast Polk's Nico DeSalvo walks off the mat with his coach during the 3A-106 first round Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Wells Fargo Arena.
The fields are set for the Iowa high school wrestling state dual tournament, which takes place this Saturday, February 7 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

All three 2025 champions are back to defend titles this year including Southeast Polk in Class 3A. Algona qualified in 2A and Don Bosco seeks a seventh championship in 1A.

The Rams will open with Pleasant Valley, as either Dallas Center-Grimes or Dowling Catholic awaits in th semifinals. The other side of the 3A bracket features Indianola vs. Linn-Mar and Waukee Northwest vs. Iowa City West.

Algona is the No. 7 seed and will face North Central Conference rival Clarion-Goldfield/Dows in the quarterfinals. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont meets Alburnett on the other half.

Top-seed Decorah faces Glenwood and West Delaware wrestles Independene in the other 2A quarterfinals.

Don Bosco battles Logan-Magnolia, Woodbury Central faces Hinton, Jesup wrestles Nashua-Plainfield and Lake Mills takes on Riverside in the 1A duals.

Semifinals and finals will also take place on Saturday.

Here are the Iowa high school wrestling state dual tournament pairings.

Iowa High School Wrestling State Dual Tournament Pairings

Class 3A

Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

  • Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley
  • Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Dowling Catholic

Quarterfinals, 10:45 a.m.

  • Indianola vs. Linn-Mar
  • Waukee Northwest vs. Iowa City West

Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.

  • Southeast Polk/Pleasant Valley winner vs. Dallas Center-Grimes/Dowling Catholic winner

Championship, 6 p.m.

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

Class 2A

Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

  • Decorah vs. Glenwood
  • West Delaware vs. Independence

Quarterfinals, 10:45 a.m.

  • Clarion-Goldfield/Dows vs. Algona
  • Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Alburnett

Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.

  • Decorah/Glenwood winner vs. West Delaware/Independence winner
  • Clarion-Goldfield/Dows/Algona winner vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont/Alburnett winner

Championship, 6 p.m.

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

Class 1A

Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

  • Don Bosco vs. Logan-Magnolia
  • Woodbury Central vs. Hinton

Quarterfinals, 10:45 a.m.

  • Jesup vs. Nashua-Plainfield
  • Lake Mills vs. Riverside

Semifinals, 2:15 p.m.

  • Don Bosco/Logan-Magnolia winner vs. Woodbury Central/Hinton winner
  • Jesup/Nashua-Plainfield winner vs. Lake Mills/Riverside winner

Championship, 6 p.m.

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner
Published
